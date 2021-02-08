International City Theatre is forging ahead with its 36th season, presenting the comedy "Art" online beginning Feb. 18.
ICT is the resident theater troupe at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, normally mounting plays in the Beverly O'Neill Theater. After shutting down last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, ICT produced the drama "Daisy" online last fall.
"Art" is a Tony Award-winning play by French playwright Yasmina Reza about the purchase of a very expensive canvas and the ensuing debate amongst friends about whether the purchase was justified. The play is produced and directed by caryn desai, ICT's producing artistic director.
Tickets are $30 per household at www.internationalcitytheatre.org. It begins streaming on Thursday, Feb. 18 and will remain available on demand every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through March 7.
At this time, the rest of the season is scheduled to be performed live. For more information or season subscriptions, go to www.internationalcitytheatre.org.