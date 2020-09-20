With fingers crossed and COVID-safe plans in place, caryn desai has announced a five-play season for Long Beach's International City Theatre.
“We’re making this announcement with hope in our hearts that we’ll be able to get back to the business of doing theater in the new year,” desai (sic) said. “We will, of course, have the strictest safety protocols in place for our patrons… We are all longing for the wonderful, irreplaceable community experience that is live theater, and we’ve lined up a season that will deliver.”
Two of the five plays originally were scheduled in the canceled 2020 season. ICT, along with all performing arts groups, had to shut down in March after the coronavirus pandemic prompted government orders banning group gatherings. ICT and desai tried to reschedule plays, but had to cancel again as the pandemic dragged on. Live theater still is banned by state regulations.
The latest plans have ICT reopening on Feb. 19, 2021, in the Beverly O'Neill Theatre, part of the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Plans call for spreading the audience out through the theater to maintain social distancing along with other safety and hygiene protocols.
The play is "Blues in the Night," a musical revue with three women recounting a man who did them wrong through 26 songs from Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer and more. The run is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday from Feb. 19 through March 7.
One of the 2020 plays, "Slow Food," is next on the calendar. A comedy about love and marriage placed in a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs, it runs from April 30 through May 16.
Third in the season will be "The Legend of Georgia McBride," a musical comedy centered on an Elvis impersonator who finds himself in a drag show. It's set for June 4-20.
A drama originally set for 2020, "Closely Related Keys" is on the calendar for Aug. 27 through Sept. 12. It tells the story of an African American attorney with a career on the rise discovering that she has an Iraqi half-sister, a devout Muslim, who arrives with plans to audition for Juilliard, the famed art and music school.
Finally, the 2021 season will end with "Art," a Tony and Olivier Award winning comedy about the nature and value of art. It is scheduled to run Oct. 22, 2021, through Nov. 7, 2021.
All performances take place at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, For more information about ICT’s 2021 season and to buy subscriptions or single tickets, call 562-436-4610 or go to www.internationalcitytheatre.org.