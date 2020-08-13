Gregorio Luke, former director at Long Beach's Museum of Latin American Art, is pivoting his outdoor lecture series, Murals Under the Stars, to an online platform open to the public.
The decision to move those lectures online was made because of the pandemic. Luke said in a release that while he wasn't able to host lectures at venues, an online platform allowed him to continue his lecture series with guests from around the world.
"I saw every one of my lectures cancelled," Luke said in the release. "Of all the public events, art lectures will probably be the last to come back. I saw my entire career coming to a close."
Luke added that he shifted his lecture series to Zoom and offered those lectures in Spanish, and now he's offering an English series.
His latest lecture is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 15. The topic is Vincent Van Gough, and the lecture will cover the painter's early life through his later years, when he cut off his ear and spent time in a mental institution.
The cost to attend the online lecture is $7.50. People who sign up will receive an email with a link to the lecture. Go to gazettes.com/gregorioluke.
—Stephanie Stutzman