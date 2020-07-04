The Lakewood branch of Farmers & Merchants Bank is preserving history as it plans for the future. A large sculpture that has decorated the bank’s plaza for decades is being donated to Forest Lawn as the bank prepares for renovations.
The bronze artwork was commissioned by the Lakewood site’s original tenant, Home Savings and Loan.
From the 1950s until the 1980s, well-known artist/architect Millard Sheets designed the buildings and artwork for more than 40 Home Savings branches. Sheets hired sculptor Richard H. Ellis to help with this enormous effort. In 1998, Washington Mutual Bank bought Home Savings, including the Lakewood location. In 2019, ownership changed again when Farmers & Merchants Bank purchased the Lakewood branch and planned site improvements.
“As part of the building renovation for Farmers & Merchants’ Lakewood branch, it was important to us that we preserve the cultural and artistic heritage of these pieces,” said Daniel K. Walker, CEO of Farmers & Merchants Bank. “Forest Lawn has a rich history of displaying and preserving sculpture, and we are delighted to contribute a piece of history to their collection for generations to enjoy.”
“Family Group with Dog” is a nine-foot-tall bronze piece created by Richard H. Ellis. The structure features two parents, two children, and their faithful companion. The artist began work on the piece at his studio in South Pasadena, using clay to create the sculpture. He then made a latex mold with a plaster casement and sent it for casting at a foundry in Mexico City. The finished artwork was installed in 1977.
A renowned artist and winner of the Prix de Rome Fellowship, Ellis has also crafted freestanding sculptures, wall reliefs, fountains, and portrait sculptures. He created a Tennessee Williams bronze for the Beverly Hills Playhouse and a life-size Jackie Robinson for UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Memorial Stadium. A bronze portrait of Bob Hope, sculpted by Ellis, was presented to Oprah Winfrey as the first ever “Bob Hope Humanitarian Award” at the Emmys in 2002. Ellis said he is “pleased that the Lakewood structure has found its final resting place” in the art program at Forest Lawn. The staff at Forest Lawn is equally delighted with the outcome.
“We are thrilled to add this piece of Los Angeles history to Forest Lawn’s permanent collection, and we look forward to preserving the work and sharing it with Southern California,” said James Fishburne, PhD, Forest Lawn Museum director.
Fishburne said the work fits nicely into the Forest Lawn collection because Ellis is a figurative sculptor.
“Most of Forest Lawn’s collection could be characterized as Neoclassical in style and it is virtually all figurative,” Fishburne said.
The Forest Lawn Bronze and Marble Team has already removed the statue from Lakewood. The piece will be kept in storage at Forest Lawn Glendale until minor repair work can be done. Once the restoration is complete, Forest Lawn’s Arts Council will choose a site for the sculpture’s permanent home.
Ellis now lives in Grants Pass Oregon, where he continues to create art. Details about his work can be found at www.richardhellis-sculptor.com.