International City Theatre's artistic producing director, caryn desai, announced Friday one play will be dropped this season and another, which had been postponed, will move into that slot.
The production of "Daisy" originally was scheduled to open May 1. It had tentatively been moved to June — now it is set to appear Aug. 26-Sept. 13. That originally was the run of "Closely Related Keys," which has been dropped from the 2020 season.
"We are moving ahead with the hope that ICT will be able to produce two more shows this season, however, we won’t know the full impact for the season until we know we can perform," desai wrote in an email. "We are looking at all precautions to ensure your safety and wellbeing once we are operational including social distancing in seating and exits/entrances, sanitizers, encouraging masks, etc."
ICT performs at the Beverly O'Neill Theatre, part of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center downtown. For more information about the season or other ICT programs, go to ictlongbeach.org.