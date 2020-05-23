A collaboration between the Long Beach Creative Group and the Museum of Latin American Art aims to mount an exhibition called "Photovarious," and is calling for submissions.
The exhibition of photographic art will be organized by guest curator Mick Victor. MoLAA's chief curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, will be joining Victor and the submission review committee to make the final selections.
According to a release, the group is seeking artists who approach their work in non-conventional ways are able to produce four to six cohesive images of exhibition quality.
Deadline for submissions is June 15. Artists should email 4 to 6 images to photovariousart@gmail.com. Individual files should be 3 megabytes or less. Artists should include a current biography, Curriculum Vitae, and contact information. Specifics about the call, and other details, can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/photovarious/
The exhibition is scheduled to run Aug. 8-Sept. 5 at the LBCG/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway.