Located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Museum has a mission to create exhibitions and programs that provide space for critical interpretation of contemporary and modern art and culture.
The museum is normally free and open to the public, but due to COVID-19, it has been closed since March 17.
Determined to keep making art accessible during this time, the Kleefeld staff recently launched an initiative called #kleefeldconnect. The program encourages artists around the world to submit their work on Instagram. A selection of submitted pieces are then showcased on the museum site (@thekleefeld).
Between March 25 and April 6, the Kleefeld received 488 submissions. The museum’s first #kleefeldconnect post was a video of an exhibition called “Meandering the Edges” by Nathan Huff. Huff described his work as “a prescient exploration of home, and the poetry of built spaces.”
On Monday, April 6, the museum highlighted a recent piece by Jose Loza, a graduate of LBCC and CSULB. Loza commented on the ebbs and flows of creativity during this time at home and stressed the importance of self-care, “especially when days can easily blend into one another bringing on a melancholic state of mind.” He said the potted plant in his piece represents our current isolation and separation.
“We are waiting to get transplanted back in the garden,” Loza said. “We are in our own self-sustaining environment for the time being.”
The themes for #kleefeldconnect will change weekly, said Amanda Fruta, public affairs and communications specialist for the Kleefeld. From April 6-12, the museum is soliciting works that focus on abstraction.
According to Paul Baker Prindle, Kleefeld Contemporary director, the #kleefeldconnect initiative is the result of conversations that began before the pandemic.
“We want to work collaboratively to create more space within the art world for everyone to participate,” Prindle said. “Contemporary art often feels exclusive, but it shouldn’t be. This campaign helps us come together during a difficult time and we hope it has a watershed once the pandemic is over.”
While the museum is physically closed, the Kleefeld is working to move forward on several digital fronts.
Families with elementary school-aged children soon will be able to access art educational videos from Kleefeld. Content from “Plugged-In: Classroom Connections Program,” a program used in LBUSD and ABC schools, is being modified and turned into lessons for “Plugged-In Virtual Connections” videos.
In addition, the museum staff is making its permanent art accessible through three social media initiatives. With #objectobsessed, Fruta said the Kleefeld is showcasing “collection images that feel relevant for the current moment.” For patrons seeking a deeper dive, #workscited offerings provide object background and other art educational content. Random and amusing art finds are appearing as #foundart selections.
“Sharing art in this way offers a way to connect and build the kinds of relationships between each other that enrich our arts community with a wider range of voices and perspectives,” Prindle said. “That kind of diversity and connection is the key to a strong community no matter what challenge is before us.”
Any artist who wants to take part in the creative challenge can post a work of art on Instagram, tag @thekleefeld, and use #kleefeldconnect.