During the Great Depression, the New Deal’s Public Works of Art Project paid a myriad of artists to create murals, paintings, photographs, and sculptures. In a similar manner, the Arts Council for Long Beach has made a commitment to employ artists during the difficulties caused by COVID-19.
The Arts Council’s “Keep Arts Working” initiative launched on March 24. Since that date, more than 20 artists have been paid to produce creative projects.
“The goal of the campaign is to help artists, give them a source of income and a platform to share their art in a time when many of their sources of income have vanished,” Judy Estrada, Arts Council marketing and grants associate, said.
The council has created a wide range of opportunities. Live Virtual Events are broadcast daily on the organization’s social media accounts (@artslb for Instagram and @artscouncil4lb for Facebook and Twitter). Viewers around the world can now tune in from home to enjoy string musicians, poetry readings, and drag show backyard brunches with Jewels.
“Engagements are ranging between 50 and 5,000 people per event and are reaching people on a local, national, and international level,” director of programs Lisa DeSmidt said. “Artists are having a great time, feeling productive, and have a sense of purpose.”
Another performance-based opportunity is The Long Beach Show: A “Talent” Competition, offered in partnership with Long Beach Home + Living. Long Beach locals are invited to send in short videos to showcase their unique ability, whatever that may be. Visit the link in bio at @lbhomeliving on Instagram for details on how to compete for $500 in cash prizes. Submissions will be reviewed and then posted for viewer voting.
Sal Flores is the creative director at Kahlo Creative, the agency that publishes Long Beach Home + Living magazine. He said the contest is free and open to all ages.
“We want people to have a good time, be creative and share their talents with our community,” Flores said.
Each Wednesday for 16 weeks, the Arts Council will be releasing two newly created coloring book pages. Designed to honor essential workers in the area, #colorfulheroeslb art can be found at www.artslb.org and printed at home.
The first coloring book pages, made by Long Beach artist Dan Nguyen, were released on April 8. One page features an EMS worker/paramedic/ambulance driver; the second focuses on a grocery store worker. Nguyen said he used a contemporary lens in these works because he wants everyone to remember that this pandemic is affecting everyone, even the young people.
“I’m hoping this will highlight and bring attention to those who are working to keep us safe,” Nguyen said. “I am hoping we show appreciation and not take for granted the commitment and dedication these essential workers are doing for us.”
The Art Council’s “Keep Arts Moving” campaign aims to connect and support.
“The project provides a creative outlet and a sense of community during a time when people are isolated from one another,” DeSmidt said.