When the Safer at Home order was announced in March, scheduled events were cancelled, performances were postponed and gatherings limited. For Long Beach's art world, that meant figuring out how to engage audiences without the usual venues.
With help from the Arts Council for Long Beach, those artists have had an outlet to engage with audiences virtually while still receiving some payment through Arts Council grants.
"We are passionate about making sure that the artists and arts in our city recover from this," Lisa DeSmidt, Arts Council program director, said. "We have been focused on how we can help with recovery and keep things moving."
With a focus on keeping the arts alive and artists paid, DeSmidt said that the Arts Council team has been working on expanding their existing programming to showcase gallery art, creating ways to bring those works into people's living rooms.
"We want to support businesses and galleries the best we can," she said. "We're not sure what things are going to look like because of the pandemic, but what we can do is continue to envision ways that keep everything moving and available."
Most recently, the Arts Council worked with the Museum of Latin American Art (MoLAA) to create a virtual walk through of the museum space. The 360-degree tour features a look through the museum's current exhibit, with online exhibitions available for viewing through molaa.org.
And while Safer at Home restrictions are slowly easing, DeSmidt said that she and the Arts Council team are working with the information that they have right now, and are still planning to help launch a gallery exhibition at Long Beach Community College as well as at the Art at Work corporate gallery space downtown.
When asked how those plans could be impacted if the Safer at Home order is extended, DeSmidt said that if situations change, then they'll work towards planning accordingly. But for now, they're planning future gallery spaces in the hopes that those installations can be an in-person experience.
"We're in a position where we have to think on our feet," she said. "The way things are today might change tomorrow, and if we have to adjust what we're doing, then we will."
Relief Fund
The Arts Council also announced a relief fund for artists registered in the Arts Council registry (registered by March 1 or earlier) that need extra help financially because of cancelled performances and events due by COVID-19. The fund is set aside to help artists meet their basic needs, like medical, rent and food.
"If you have alternate sources of income, a financial safety net, or are able to meet your most basic needs, we ask that you refrain from applying so that we may serve those who are most vulnerable," DeSmidt said.
People can start applying for grants on Monday, May 18 on the Arts Council website.
DeSmidt added that she's always looking for input or ideas from Long Beachers and is inviting people to reach out with input or suggestions on how the team can better support artists in the city. Email info@artslb.org.
For more information on the Arts Council for Long Beach, go to artslb.org.
