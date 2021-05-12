Recreational marijuana has been legal in Long Beach since 2018. Since then, more than 20 dispensaries have opened doors in the city.
An equity component was part of the regulations approved when the city first allowed dispensaries to open. Advocates say more work needs to be done to reach that equity, including involvement of women and people of color.
Enter the Women In Cannabis Town Hall. The monthly meeting based in Long Beach addresses minorities in the business.
“This is an industry that’s going to continue to grow, and it’s going to grow fast,” Kiana Anvaripour, chief marketing officer at dispensary chain Sweet Flower, said. “What we need to continue to do is make sure that the industry remains a safe place for all members, whether you’re a buyer or own a business.”
Sweet Flower is a women-owned dispensary chain in the Los Angeles area. Since the company’s grand opening in 2018, company leadership has been focused on not only succeeding in the cannabis industry, but assisting community members, according to Anvaripour. That includes assisting nonprofit organizations with monetary donations, hosting neighborhood cleanups and helping pass out food for food drives.
The dispensary is part of a collective called Thrive Society. The organization is a collaboration between women and people of color-owned businesses in the industry.
“It’s not lost on us how privileged we are to be able to operate at this capacity,” she said. “We’re profiting off of something that people are still in jail for, so it’s really our responsibility to be as involved as we can and help bring attention and awareness to how industry starters have suffered."
Once a month, Anvaripour, along with other Sweet Flower leadership, hosts a virtual town hall where women in the industry are able to connect and discuss the state of the cannabis industry. At the virtual town hall on Friday, May 6, the topic of expungement — the act of legally sealing a person’s criminal record — was discussed.
“Why are people still in jail for selling cannabis while others are making money legally off of it?” Timeka Drew, owner at Biko Flower, asked during the meeting.
In addition to growing and distributing cannabis products, Drew is a social equity license holder from the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB). She also hosts programs for minorities entering the cannabis business.
“It’s our responsibility to not just keep the conversation going, but also hold our leadership accountable,” she said.
Drew is hoping to raise more awareness at the next meeting, happening on Friday, June 11. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, go to thrive-society.com.