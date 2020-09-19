The Aquarium of the Pacific will be celebrating the culture and wildlife of Central and South America at the Baja Splash Festival for National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The festival features dance and music performances and and bilingual education programs for both Spanish and English speakers.
That's happening from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The kickoff event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the morning before on Friday, Sept. 25. All performances are free.
For more information, or to watch the event live during the event times, go to pacific.to/bajasplash.