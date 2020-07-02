Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing indoor commercial activities has pushed more than restaurant visitors outside — the Aquarium of the Pacific has opted to stay open with only open sky exhibits open.
Starting Friday, July 3 through July 24, visitors will be directed to the back of the property, where Harbor Terrace, Shark Lagoon, Lorikeet Forest, Our Water Future, Steelhead Story, Molina Animal Care Center, the June Keyes Penguin Habitat, Ray Habitat, and Seals and Sea Lions Habitat are all open to visitors. The Moon Jelly, Shark Lagoon, and Ray Touch areas will also be open for touching.
The gift store and some food service will be available, but all indoor areas and galleries will be closed. There are restrooms available outside.
For those who have already purchased a ticket and have a reservation to visit, they can still come at that time for the outdoor exhibits — and receive another ticket to come back when the interior is open. People also can opt to save the ticket for another day.
For those who have made a reservation but haven't purchased a ticket yet, entry to the outdoor exhibits will be $12.
Aquarium hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, go to aquariumofpacific.org.