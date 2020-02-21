The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating black history month with the 18th annual African-American Festival this weekend.
"The important thing about this festival — and all of our festivals — is that they coincide with the Aquarium's vision and mission," Peter Martineau, marketing events manager, said. "We're connecting people with a cultural festival, inviting the community to learn from their neighbors, all while making it very clear that ocean is a resource that belongs to everyone."
The aquarium will be open to the public for its usual operating hours, and will feature a lineup of entertainment that celebrates African and black American history.
The event kicks off as soon as the Aquarium opens — at 10 a.m. on Saturday— with traditional African dances by dance group Fantasia. From then on, music, dances and presentations are scheduled until 4 p.m.
At 10:40 a.m., Baba the Storyteller returns with West African tales, and at 11:30 a.m., the aquarium is spotlighting something new.
"We are bringing in African animals through Conservation Ambassadors," Martineau said. "They're a special organization that deals with wildlife rescue and outreach, so they'll be able to share their mission and introduce themselves this weekend."
The Conservation Ambassadors will be on stage for showtime again at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.They're bringing along an eagle owl, serval cat, chameleon, African bull frog, and Madagascar hissing cockroaches, just to name a few.
Other event highlights include the La La Mardi Gras Second Liners performing blues and jazzy tunes at 11:45 a.m., an interactive drum circle by Ambianz Muzic Experienz at 1:40 p.m., Breakdancing and Popping by Homeland Crew at 3:10 p.m. and a jazz music ensemble rounding out the day at 4 p.m.
Sunday starts with a flute performance at 10 a.m. by Abdul-Salaam Muhammed, Baba the Storyteller is back at 10:40 a.m. and Dembrebrah will be performing a West African dance at 12:20 p.m.
From 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., an interactive show featuring poetry and yoga will take place. Homeland Crew, Ambianz Muzic Experienz will keep the afternoon moving until 4 p.m., when performer Per Se will close out the weekend.
Guests also can participate in craft and beaded art workshops, as well as learn about African fashion and art.
The 18th annual African-American Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way.
For more information, go to aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/african_american_festival.The cost to attend is included with the Aquarium's general admission ($34.95 for people 12 and older and $24.95 for children 3 to 11 years. Children 3 and younger are admitted for free).
