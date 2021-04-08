The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating Earth Day with a poetry contest, and the public is invited to participate.
The theme is "celebrating our ocean planet," and folks of all ages can submit their ocean-themed poetry — but the deadline is 5 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, April 9.
“Everyone can help protect this ocean planet that we all depend on and call home," Emily Yam, senior manager of education, said in a release. "We hope people will learn simple things they can do to make Earth Day every day."
Three winners will be invited to share their poems at the aquarium's main Earth Day event happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
There's no minimum word count, but poems should not be more than 300 words. The winners will be notified by Wednesday, April 14. Poets will win $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third place.
For more information on the Aquarium of the Pacific's Earth Day poetry contest, go to aquariumofpacific.org/multimedia/earthdaypoetry. Entires are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9.