Long Beach is meeting at the movies for a good cause with the annual Children's Benefit League fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, at the Long Beach Airport Marriott Hotel, 3841 N. Lakewood Blvd.
The event's theme is sprinkled with Hollywood glitter and glamour, featuring a live auction and live entertainment with music from classic films. Lunch will be included.
It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the 74-year-old nonprofit, and proceeds from the event benefits five Long Beach clinics that help underserved children in the community. They are The Children’s Clinic, Children’s Dental Clinic, The Guidance Center, John Tracy Clinic and Ability First.
Tickets are $85. To purchase tickets, or for more information, email Andrea La Vela at alavela@verizon.net.