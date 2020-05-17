Events are cancelled and venues are empty, but people still hunger for live entertainment. Blending the desire for fun with the need for safety, one Long Beach businesswoman has devised a plan for small-scale shows.
Since 2016, Hallie Jane Culpepper has run Aerial Butterflies, a unique, Long Beach-based performance group. Its 25 talented artists have expertise in everything from aerial stunts to fire dancing. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, Culpepper’s organization performed up to 15 times a month at venues like the Long Beach Convention Center and the Aquarium of the Pacific.
For the past several weeks, the Aerial Butterflies have been cocooning, but Culpepper said they are ready to fly again, in a modified format. Culpepper is now offering customized video performances or small, curbside shows. The group is already scheduled for a live performance on May 17.
“COVID-19 has changed the way so many people work, socialize, and live their daily lives,” Culpepper said. “We want to add random entertainment through the city to bring smiles.”
Aerial Butterflies offers a variety of acts that can be tailored to fit with social distancing criteria. Culpepper aims to provide “curbside cirque entertainment” with aerial silks, mobile lollipops (freestanding poles with aerial hoops), contortionists, hula dancers, and stilt walkers. Small performances will be designed to captivate viewers and draw attention to a local business as it reopens and/or launches a product.
Jeff Forney, the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau's vice president of marketing, membership and special projects for the, said he regularly hires Aerial Butterflies to create compelling experiences for his customers.
“We have a recurring partnership with Aerial Butterflies,” Forney said. “Their performances evoke excitement and emotion in the people who attend our events. Their shows foster memorable, Instagrammable moments.”
The Arts Council for Long Beach's executive director, Griselda Suarez, agreed. She praised the artistic value of the Aerial Butterflies and said her guests always love watching the butterflies perform.
When asked about this new iteration of Culpepper’s program, Suarez said, “I am glad Aerial Butterflies is thinking about solutions to engage with audiences. Artists have to pivot and create various access points.”
Culpepper’s performers say they are looking forward to working again. Payton Trollman is a Doctoral student of Physical Therapy and a trained dancer who now specializes in aerial dancing, fire dancing, and jump stilts. Trollman said her work with Aerial Butterflies provides both income and inner joy. She said she is very excited about the group’s upcoming curbside event.
“I am thankful for ideas such as these because being a performer is such a large part of my identity,” Trollman said. “Having that ‘taken away’, so to speak, can be crippling.”
Forney said he is impressed by Culpepper’s out-of-the-box creativity in offering curbside shows.
“A lollipop in a parking place is unexpected and attention-grabbing,” Forney said. “A show like this can draw people out to enjoy life again. This is a tough time for everyone, but finding creative ways to work together will make Long Beach better again.”
To learn more about Aerial Butterflies, call 562-208-8556 or go to www.aerialbutterflies.net.