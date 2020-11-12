The next generation of Acura’s luxury sports cars will give a shout-out to Long Beach.
The car company, which is based in Tokyo and Torrance and took over the title sponsorship of the Long Beach Grand Prix last year, will offer “Long Beach Blue Pearl” as a color choice for the 2021 Acura NSX, officials announced Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The color is a reformulated version of “Long Beach Blue,” which was available for the first-generation NSX from 2002 to 2005. Only 88 cars were painted with that color while it was available.
Acura officials said in a Wednesday statement the new color “salutes North America’s most iconic street race – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”
Acura will begin deliveries of the 2021 NSX, which has a retail price of $157,500, early next year.
Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, said he appreciated the gesture and what it says about Acura’s commitment to Long Beach.
“This is truly a fitting indication of the strong partnership of Acura and the Grand Prix and the recognition of the role of the City in this relationship,” Michaelian said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the car on the streets of Long Beach when the Acura Grand Prix returns in April.”
This year’s Grand Prix, which was set to be the second with Acura as title sponsor, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for April 16 to 18.