Nonprofit Able ARTS Work has struck a deal with radio station KLBP to broadcast the "Able ARTS Work Variety Hour."
The first show will air at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, on 99.1 FM. It also will stream online on klbp.org and TuneIn.
Able ARTS uses a range of art therapies to help adults with disabilities. One of the areas is a broadcasting program called ArtBeat Radio. It began by using social media to showcase work of the students.
KLBP is a licensed low power radio station that went on the air last year. For more about Able ARTS Work, go to www.ableartswork.org.