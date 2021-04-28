Nonprofit Able ARTS Work has struck a deal with radio station KLBP to broadcast the "Able ARTS Work Variety Hour."

The first show will air at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, on 99.1 FM. It also will stream online on klbp.org and TuneIn.

Able ARTS uses a range of art therapies to help adults with disabilities. One of the areas is a broadcasting program called ArtBeat Radio. It began by using social media to showcase work of the students.

KLBP is a licensed low power radio station that went on the air last year. For more about Able ARTS Work, go to www.ableartswork.org.

Tags

Locations

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments