While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Oct. 9-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on Virtual Concert with David Burnham, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Oct. 8-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Twelfth Night Continues, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Oct. 10, 24-Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Drop Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Transfer Station, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Oct. 10-Virtual Lecture by Gregorio Luke on Architect Luis Barragan,$7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
Oct. 10-Zoom Pop-Up CRay Project Concert: "When Art Happens," 6 p.m., $5 donation, www.zoom.us.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Oct. 15-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Twelfth Night, beginning, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Oct. 13-Memorial Care Medical Center Understanding Medicare Virtual Event, 5:30 p.m., RSVP required: 714-352-1119.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Oct. 8-California Coastal Commission Virtual Meeting, 9 a.m., www.cal-span.org.
Oct. 8-Belmont Shore Residents Association Virtual Meeting on Zoom, 6 p.m., Meeting ID: 868 6899 2193, Password: 838037
Oct. 8-Alamitos Bay Neighborhood Association Virtual Meeting, 7 p.m, RSVP for link to alamitosbeach@gmail.com.
Oct. 10-Republican Women with Janice Hauser of Cal. School Choice Found. and Susan Shelley, editorial writer for South Calif. News Group, 9:15 a.m., The Grand 4101 E. Willow ST., $35, $35 for members, RSVP to loisledger@gmail.com.
Oct. 14-Virtual Update Meeting on San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Plan, 10 a.m.-noon, www.polb.com, scroll down to register.
EXHIBIT
Oct. 10-Nov. 8-"PHOTOVARIOUS" photo exhibit, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, http://longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through Oct. 29-LBCC Visual and Media Arts Dept. Virtual Faculty Art Exhibition, go to Instagram: @lbccartgallery1.
WORKSHOPS
Oct. 8-Virtual Workshop on Digital Inclusion, 11 a.m., $10, free for Chamber members, https://business.lbchamber.com/events/catgid/6.
Oct. 10-Gals Starting Over Virtual Career Development (three sessions), 9-11 a.m., $50, financial assistance available, www.Galsstartingover.org.
Oct. 14-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Grant Writing Certificate (three sessions), 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $550, $450 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
CLASSES
Oct. 13, 20, 27-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (kindergarten/first grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Tues., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 14, 21, 28-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (first and third grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 15, 22, 29-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (fourth and fifth grade), 2:30-4 p.m., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
CHILDREN