While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Nov. 6-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on Virtual Concert with Madison Claire Parks, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Oct. 29-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Two Noble Kinsman, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Through Nov. 14-Brass Rubbing Medieval Arts Center Experience (reservations required), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., ST. Luke's Church, 525 E. 7th St., www.stlukeslb.or/brass-rubbing.html.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Nov. 14, 28-Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Drop Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Transfer Station, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Oct. 29-International Business Association Zoom Meeting with Dr. Noel Haegaba, Dep. Exec. Director, Port of Long beach, 4 p.m., free, www.lbchamber.com/events.
Oct. 29-Virtual Meeting on Next Steps of Colorado Lagoon Restoration, 5:30 p.m., http://bit.ly/clrmtg1.
EXHIBIT
Through Nov. 8-"PHOTOVARIOUS" photo exhibit, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, http://longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through Oct. 29-LBCC Visual and Media Arts Dept. Virtual Faculty Art Exhibition, go to Instagram: @lbccartgallery1.
WORKSHOPS
CLASSES
CHILDREN