While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Oct. 23-Outdoor Double Feature: "Hocus Pocus" 7:30 p.m., "Ghostbusters" 9:15 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Gaslamp, 6251 E. PCH, $10, $15 at the door, dinner reservations required, www.GaslampTix.com, 562-596-4718.
Oct. 23-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on Virtual Concert with Mel Collins and the Standard Mel Band 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Oct. 24-Tribute Bands Outdoors on the Big Screen: Vitalogy, Great Pumpkin, Memory Layne, doors at 6 p.m., Gaslamp, 6251 E. PCH, $20, dinner reservations required, www.GaslampTix.com., 562-506-4718.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Oct. 22-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Two Gentlemen of Verona continued, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Oct. 22-CCEJ Zoom Community Action Dialogue for Black/African American Group, 4 p.m., http://ccejelementsofjustice.eventbrite.com.
Oct. 22-Zoom Postcommodity Conversation with Artists Cristobal Martinez and Kade L. Twist, 5:30 p.m., https://www.cpp.edu/platform-csu-art-speaker-series/
Oct. 22-Virtual Gala for Precious Lamb: A Safe Place to Play, 6-7 p.m., www.preciouslamb.org.
Oct. 22-Virtual Aquarium of Pacific Lecture Florida Coral Rescue with Beth Frichau, 7-8 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Oct. 23-25-Scarium of the Pacific, 9 a.m.-8 p.m, Fri., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., Sun. (reservations required), Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $17, younger than 3 free, (562) 590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/scarium_of_the_pacific.
Oct. 24-Record Drop Day 3, Fingerprints, details at Fingerprintsmusic.com.
Oct. 24-Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Drop Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Transfer Station, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Oct. 24-Rose Park Friendship Corner Mosaic Flower Project, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Seventh and Dawson, www.rpna.org.
Oct. 24- Rotary Food Drive Benefiting Food Insecure Students at LBCC & CSULB, 9 a.m.-noon, LBCC Lot G, Clark north of Carson and CSLUB Lot E-11, West Campus Drive between Beach and Seventh,www.longbeachrotary.org.
Oct. 24-Public Library Zoom Lecture on "WPA Art, Artists and Architecture," 3 p.m., free, register on eventbrite.com, www.lbpl.org.
Oct. 24-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture on The Tango, 6 p.m., $7.50, https://bit.ly/37rzBpk.
Oct. 25-CCEJ Zoom Community Community Action Dialogue for Non-Black People of Color, 2 p.m., http://ccejelementsofjustice.eventbrige.com.
Oct. 29-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Two Noble Kinsman, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Through Nov. 14-Brass Rubbing Medieval Arts Center Experience (reservations required), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., ST. Luke's Church, 525 E. 7th St., www.stlukeslb.or/brass-rubbing.html.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Oct. 29-International Business Association Zoom Meeting with Dr. Noel Haegaba, Dep. Exec. Director, Port of Long beach, 4 p.m., free, www.lbchamber.com/events.
EXHIBIT
Through Nov. 8-"PHOTOVARIOUS" photo exhibit, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, http://longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through Oct. 29-LBCC Visual and Media Arts Dept. Virtual Faculty Art Exhibition, go to Instagram: @lbccartgallery1.
CLASSES
Oct. 22, 29-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (fourth and fifth grade), 2:30-4 p.m., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 28-Nov. 18-Lifetime Learning Center Zoom Class on Democracy in Action with Craig Hendricks, 1-3 p.m. Wed., $20, www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center.
