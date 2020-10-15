While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Oct. 16-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on Virtual Concert with TBA, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Oct. 17-Online Aquarium of the Pacific Sea Fare, 7 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Oct. 15-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Twelfth Night, beginning, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Oct. 15-Women's Business Council Online Speaker: Kerri Garbis on Emotional Connections in a Virtual Environment, 4-5 p.m., www.lbchamber.com.
Oct. 15-Virtual Aquarium of Pacific Lecture on Greenland's Ice Sheet with Jon Gertner, 7-8 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Oct. 17-spcaLA Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pitchfor Animal Center, 7700 E. Spring St., www.spcala.com.
Oct. 17-Thirty Minute Beach Cleanup, 10 a.m., on the beach at Granada, www.justinrudd.com.
Oct. 17-Virtual Lecture by Gregorio Luke on Mariachi Music, 6 p.m., $7.50, search mariachi by gregorio luke on eventbrite.com.
Oct. 18-Virtual "Best of Uptown Jazz Festival," 3-5:30 p.m., LBTV.com, www.facebook.com/rexrichardsonlb.
Oct. 18-South Coast Interfaith Council Together in Faith and Hope Gala on Zoom with Rain Wilson, 3-5 p.m., free, www.scinterfaith.org.
Oct. 20-Nov. 14-Brass Rubbing Medieval Arts Center Experience (reservations required), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., ST. Luke's Church, 525 E. 7th St., www.stlukeslb.or/brass-rubbing.html.
Oct. 21-Women's Council Online Lecture with Juju Hook on Creating Your Online Presence to Increase Your Impact and Sales, 4-5 p.m., www.lbchamber.org.
Oct. 22-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Oct. 22-Zoom Postcommodity Conversation with Artists Cristobal Martinez and Kade L. Twist, https://www.cpp.edu/platform-csu-art-speaker-series/
Oct. 22-Virtual Gala for Precious Lamb: A Safe Place to Play, 6-7 p.m., www.preciouslamb.org.
Oct. 22-Virtual Aquarium of Pacific Lecture Florida Coral Rescue with Beth Frichau, 7-8 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Oct. 24-Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Drop Off, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Transfer Station, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
Oct. 17-Khmer Girls in Action/LB Rising Coalition Haunted Ballot Party, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP to bit.ly/spookthevote.
HEALTH
Oct. 17-L.B. Medical Center Understanding Medicare Webinar, 9:30 a.m., 714-352-1119.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
EXHIBIT
Oct. 21-Kleelfed Contemporary Art Museum Plugged-In Virtual Connections Video Series Premiere, 4 p.m., eventbrite.com
Through Nov. 8-"PHOTOVARIOUS" photo exhibit, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, http://longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through Oct. 29-LBCC Visual and Media Arts Dept. Virtual Faculty Art Exhibition, go to Instagram: @lbccartgallery1.
WORKSHOPS
CLASSES
Oct. 20, 27-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (kindergarten/first grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Tues., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 21, 28-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (first and third grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 22, 29-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (fourth and fifth grade), 2:30-4 p.m., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
CHILDREN