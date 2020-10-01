While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Oct. 9-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on Virtual Concert with David Burnham, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Oct. 1-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Twelfth Night Beginning, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Oct. 2-New Port Bridge Opening Virtual Event, 10 a.m., polb.com, newgdbridge.com, lbtv3 on Spectrum, Frontier Fios and AT&T U-verse.
Oct. 3-eWaste Collection Drive, 0 a.m.-noon, Renaissance High, 235 E. Eighth St., http://www.rhsaparts.org.
Oct. 3-Rose Park Neighborhood Tree Care for Clean Air Project, 9-11 a.m., meet at Dawson and Seventh Street.
Oct. 8-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Twelfth Night Continues, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Through Oct. 4-Long Beach Shakespeare Streaming of As You Like It on-demand, $35, 562-997-1494, www.LBShakespeare.org.
Through Oct. 31-Live Outdoor Music, 4-7 p.m. Wed., Fri. 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Exchange, 4069 N. Lakewood Blvd., https://thelongbeachexchange.com.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Oct. 2-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On Virtual Concert with TBA, 7 p.m., www.musical.org/lights.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
Oct. 1-Councilman Al Austin Virtual Fundraiser Birthday Party, 6-7 p.m., Zoom link provided with contribution, RSVP to PoliticalLatina@gmial.com or 562-587-6584.
Oct. 3-LB NAACP Zoom Election Forum for Council Districts 2, 4, 8; LBCC Dist. 4 and LBUSD Dist. 2, noon-1:30 p.m., Zoom info: Dial in: 408-638-0968, Meeting ID: 627 0467990, Password 1738.
HEALTH
Oct. 1-Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Oct. 3-Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Oct. 3-Memorial Care Medical Center Understanding Social Security Webinar, 9:30 a.m., RSVP to 714-352-1119.
Oct. 6-Memorial Care Shoulder, Hip and Knee Pain Seminar (live and virtual), 5:30 p.m., Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, RSVP to 800-636-6742.
Oct. 13-Memorial Care Medical Center Understanding Medicare Virtual Event, 5:30 p.m., RSVP required: 714-352-1119.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Oct. 8-Alamitos Bay Neighborhood Association Virtual Meeting, 7 p.m, RSVP for link to alamitosbeach@gmail.com.
EXHIBIT
Oct. 10-Nov. 8-"PHOTOVARIOUS" photo exhibit, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Long Beach Creative Group/Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, http://longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through Oct. 29-LBCC Visual and Media Arts Dept. Virtual Faculty Art Exhibition, go to Instagram: @lbccartgallery1.
WORKSHOPS
Oct. 7-L.B. Environmental Services Clean Air For Me Virtual Workshop on Recycling, Hazardous Waste and Home Composting, 11 a.m., RSVP to info@rpna.org.
Oct. 8-Virtual Workshop on Digital Inclusion, 11 a.m., $10, free for Chamber members, https://business.lbchamber.com/events/catgid/6.
CLASSES
Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (kindergarten/first grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Tues., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (first and third grade), 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camp (fourth and fifth grade), 2:30-4 p.m., El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., $80, www.longbeach.gov.
CHILDREN