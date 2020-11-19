While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Nov. 29-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights: TBA, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Nov. 19-Aquarium Virtual Lecture: Future of GMO Salmon, 1 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Nov. 19-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: The Winter's Tale, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Nov. 19-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Virtual Taste of Downtown Thanksgiving Edition, 6-9 p.m., free, https://bit.ly.NovTASTE.
Nov. 21-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert in Bluff Park, 3:30 p.m., RSVP to cameratapresident@gmail.com.
Nov. 22-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert in North Long Beach, 3:30 p.m., RSVP to cameratapresident@gmail.com.
Nov. 28-Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Dropoff, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Recycling & Transfer, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Nov. 28-Jan. 3-International City Theatre presents new online version of "A Christmas Carol," $50, https://ictlongbeach.org.
Through Nov. 14-Brass Rubbing Medieval Arts Center Experience (reservations required), 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., ST. Luke's Church, 525 E. 7th St., www.stlukeslb.or/brass-rubbing.html.
Through Nov. 21-California Native Plant Sale Online, go to www.LongBeach.gov and search "California Native Plant Sale."
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through Dec. 18-Shark and Ray Encounter, 8:30 a.m. Thurs., Fri., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $150, $135 for members, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through Dec. 18-Seal/Sea Lion Encounter, 1 p.m., Tues, Wed., Thurs., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $150, $135 for members, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 3-6 p.m. Thurs., Veterans Stadium, 5000 E. Lew Davis Dr.
Through Nov. 21-Free Flu Shots, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Cabrillo High School, 2001 Santa Fe Ave.
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Nov. 21-L.B. Public Library Zoom Book Club for Adults: "A Moveable Feast," by Ernest Hemingway, free, pre-registration required, to 562-570-6726, angela.scott@lbpl.org.
EXHIBIT
Through Dec. 10-LBCC Art Gallery online exhibition: Scream. www.lbcc.edu/post/lbcc-art-gallery.
WORKSHOPS
Nov. 19-DemoChicks Virtual Environmental Workshop for Young People, 3-4 p.m., RSVP to hgraykowski@gmail.com.
