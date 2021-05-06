As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Through May 16-International City Theatre Streaming Production of "Slow Food," by Wendy McCleod, $33, www.ictlongbeach.org.
May 13-23-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on with Anna Mintzer Streaming Concert, $27.50, www.musical.org.
May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with Martin Baselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
Through May 9-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On with David Burnham Streaming Concert, $27.50, www.musical.org.
EVENTS
May 6-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 8-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
May 8-Rose Park Neighborhood Assoc. Stroll Through the Alley, 9-11 a.m., meet at 627 Molino Ave.
May 8-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop-Up Help, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Heartwell Park, 5801 E. Parkcrest.
May 8-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: TBA, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
May 9-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop-Up Help, noon-4:30 p.m., Marine Park, 5839 Appian Way.
May 9-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert, 4:30 p.m., Wrigley Neighborhood, RSVP at, www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
May 14-16-Assistance League CAMEO Virtual Fundraiser and Fashion Show, Fashion Show Tickets $50, www.ALLB.org/CAMEOCreatesChampions.
May 22-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Through May 31-Virtual 5K/10K for Jewish Family and Children's Services, www.racewithaview.com.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
May 13-Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Info Session, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave.
MEETINGS
May 6-Friends of Belmont Shore Zoom Update on LB Port, 6 p.m., www.shorefriends.org.
May 11-Chamber Virtual Good Afternoon Long Beach with Trent Bryson of Bryson Financial, noon, $10, free for members, www.lbchamber.com.
May 6-Chamber Virtual Discussion on Logistics in the Time of COVID-19, 10 a.m., free, www.lbchamber.org, click on events.
May 6-June 10-Virtual Nonprofit Marketing Certificate (six sessions), 9 a.m.-noon Thurs., $550, $450 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
May 12, 14-Virtual Nonprofit 101 Basics, 9 a.m.-noon, $190, $130 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
May 8, 15, 22-Musical Theatre West Get Up and Dance Zoom Class with Christine Negherbon, 11 a.m., Venmo donations accepted, get link at www.musical.org.
Through May 27-Nature Detectives After School Camps, ages 5-9, 7-9, check for details, www.LBParks.org.