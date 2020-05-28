While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
May 31-Live Stream of "Sordid Lives" supporting local theaters, 5 p.m., www.delshoresfoundation.org.
June 1-P3 Theatre Roulette Live Stream: The Laramie Project, 7 p.m., pre-registration required, Facebook.com/P3TheatreCompany/Live.
June 4-Aquarium of Pacific Virtual Lecture Saving the Coral Reefs, 7-8 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org/news/lectures.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
May 28-Virtual Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Richard III Continued, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org/shakespeare.htm.
May 28-Wilson High Musical Theatre Virtual Show: "Songs for a Pandemic," 7 p.m., view on Instagram Live: @wilsontheatrearts.
May 29-30-Virtual Taste of Downtown, 3-8:30 p.m., Fri., noon-8:30 p.m. Sat., join at Facebook@DowntownLong Beach
May 31-Online Evening With Camerata Singers and Q&A, 4 p.m., Zoom and Facebook Live, www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
Through May 31-Jewish Family and Children Services Virtual Race with a View, $35 for adults and $20 for students, www.virtual.racewithaview.com.
June 2-Wilson High Play Production Virtual Presentation: "Voices from teh Pandemic," 7 p.m., view on Instagram Live: @wilsontheatrearts.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
May 23-Fox For Second Council District Online Round-Table on Zoom, 10:30 am., https://zmurl.com/fox4longbeach.
HEALTH
MEETINGS
May 26-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Meeting of Arts Executive Directors' Affinity Group, 10 a.m., www.tnpsocal.org, click on training calendar.
Through May 22-"Insights 2020" digital gallery from CSULB School of Art Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum, Instagram: @soa_insights and Tumblr: soa-insights.tumblr.com.
WORKSHOPS
June 3-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Workshop on Conflict Management, 9 a.m.-noon, $120, $90 for members, www.tnpsocal.org, click on training calendar.
CLASSES
CHILDREN