As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with music director Martin Haselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
May 28-June 7-L.B. Shakespeare On-Demand Presentation of "The Importance of Being Earnest, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
June 3-20-International City Theatre on demand show "The Last Five Years," Thurs.-Sat., $38 including handling fee, 562-436-4610, www.ictlongbeach.org.
June 4-Staged Reading of New Works Winner "Book Club," 7 p.m., Long Beach Playhouse YouTube channel.
June 5-Staged Reading of New Works Winner "Leon's Warning," 7 p.m., Long Beach Playhouse YouTube channel.Through June 6-Musical Theatre West streaming Keep the Lights on Concert: Allegiance, $27.50, www.musical.org.
June 7-L.B. Search for Greatest Storyteller, 7 p.m., Malainey's Grill, 168 N. Marina Dr., $6, brownpapertickets.com.
June 10-20-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On streaming concert with Grasan Kingsberry, $27.50, www.musical.org.
EVENT
May 27-Virtual CiviTalksLB Conversation on Recovery From Pandemic with Mayor Garcia Dr. Seiji Steimetz of CSULB, 4 p.m., https://buff.ly/3vJ8Pkz.
May 27-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Richard III Third Part, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 27-Holy Innocents Graduation, 5:30 p.m., 2500 Pacific Ave., LBCatholicSchool.com.
May 27-Gregorio Luke virtual lecture on "Censorship in Literature and Art" to benefit Long Beach Public Library Foundation, 6 p.m., $25, www.lbplfoundation.org/luke.
May 29-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Popup Assistance Event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluff Park, Ocean at 20th Place.
May 27-June 6, Musical Theatre West Streaming "Allegiance" to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month, $27.50, www.musical.org.
May 29-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: Mexican Cuisine, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.\
Through May 31-Virtual 5K/10K for Jewish Family and Children's Services, www.racewithaview.com.
June 3-Friends of Bixby Park is Zoom Night of music, poetry and food, 7 p.m., $50 includes dinner, www.friendsofbixbypark.org.
June 12-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
June 2-L.B. Memorial Free Virtual Freedom from Smoking Program (eight sessions), 4-5:30 p.m., 562-480-7747, email to kcampuzano@memorialcare.org.
June 5-L.B. Memorial Free Webinar Understanding Social Security, 9:30 a.m., RSVP to (714) 352-1999.
MEETINGS
May 28-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Meet the Funder, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $75, $40 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
June 2-Zoom Community Meeting on Proposed Senior Living Project at 3340 Los Coyotes Diagonal, 5:30 p.m., us02web.zoom.us, search Sunrise Of Long Beach Community Meeting.
June 5-Naples Island Business Assoc. on Neighborhood Safety, 10 a.m., Colonnade Park, Naples Island, NaplesNW@gmail.com.
June 12-Grand Prix Region Porsche Club of America, 8 a.m., Glory Days, 620 PCH, Seal Beach, 562-305-8002.
CLASSES
June 3-July 8-"Creative Calm" combining mediation with the creative process (virtual), 10-11 a.m. Thurs., $35, www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center.
EXHIBITS
Through June 4-LBCC Student Art Show on Instagram, go to instagram.com and search #lbccstudentartshow.
WORKSHOPS
CHILDREN