As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
May 21-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Virtual Taste of Downtown Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m., @DowntownLongBeach.
May 21-23-L.B. Opera: "Les Enfants Terribles," by Phillip Glass, 8 p.m., Rooftop Garage at 2nd & PCH, $49-150, 562-470-SING (7464), https://www.longbeachopera.org/tickets.
May 22-Musical Theatre West Live Outdoor Concert with Madison Claire Parks, 7:30 p.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $75 and up, https://musical.org/madison-claire-parks-live-concert/.
May 26-Live Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m., Trademark Brewing, 233 E. Anaheim St., $10, eventbrite.com.
May 26-June 6-Musical Theatre West streaming Keep the Lights on Concert: Allegiance, $27.50, www.musical.org.
May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with Martin Baselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
May 28-June 7-L.B. Shakespeare On-Demand Presentation of "The Importance of Being Earnest, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
Through May 23-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on with Anna Mintzer Streaming Concert, $27.50, www.musical.org.
EVENT
May 20-National Bike to Work Day, for details, go to GOACTIVELB on Facebook.
May 20-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Richard III Second Part, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 20-Zoom Meeting on How L.B. Nonprofits Help Everyone and How to Get Involved, 5:30 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86350957859, Meeting ID: 863 5095 7859.
May 21-Musical Theatre West Virtual Versa-Style Dance Peformance, 7 p.m., free, www.facebook.com.
May 22-WESCA Neighborhood Cleanup, 8 a.m.-12 noon, 14th and Orizaba.
May 22-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
May 22-Long Beach Hate Crime Summit Zoom Forum, 1-3 p.m., RSVP to StopHate62@gmail.com.
May 22-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert, 4:30 p.m., Bluff Park RSVP at www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
May 22-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture on David Siqueiros, Founder of Mexican Mural Movement, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.\
May 23-Sunday Brunch with Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Fuego at Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr., 562-481-3910, www.hotelmayalongbeach.com/fuego-restaurant.
May 23-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert, 4:30 p.m., Los Cerritos, RSVP at www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
May 25-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Zoom Discussion on Biking in Long Beach, 11 a.m., @downtownlongbeach.
May 26-GoActiveLB Self Guided Bike Tours, for details, GoActiveLB on Facebook.
May 27-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Richard III Third Part, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 29-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Popup Assistance Event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluff Park, Ocean at 20th Place.
May 27-June 6, Musical Theatre West Streaming "Allegiance" to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month, $27.50, www.musical.org.
Through May 31-Virtual 5K/10K for Jewish Family and Children's Services, www.racewithaview.com.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
May 20-How to Protect and Prevent Skin Cancer (Zoom Event) from Laser Skin Care Center, 12:30 p.m., Meeting ID: 796 144 3533, Passcode, Laser3828.
MEETINGS
May 20-DeForest Park Neighborhood Assoc. Meeting on Zoom, 7 p.m., Meeting ID 874-3988 5718, Passcode 928342
May 28-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Meet the Funder, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., $75, $40 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
EXHIBITS
Through June 4-LBCC Student Art Show on Instagram, go to instagram.com and search #lbccstudentartshow.
WORKSHOPS
May 19, 21-Virtual Workshop on Nonprofit Grant Writing, 9 a.m.-noon, $190, $130 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
CHILDREN
May 22-Musical Theatre West Get Up and Dance Zoom Class with Christine Negherbon, 11 a.m., Venmo donations accepted, get link at www.musical.org.
Through May 27-Nature Detectives After School Camps, ages 5-9, 7-9, check for details, www.LBParks.org.