As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
May 13-23-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on with Anna Mintzer Streaming Concert, $27.50, www.musical.org.
May 21-23-L.B. Opera: "Les Enfants Terribles," by Phillip Glass, 8 p.m., Rooftop Garage at 2nd & PCH, $49-150, 562-470-SING (7464), https://www.longbeachopera.org/tickets.
May 22-Musical Theatre West Live Outdoor Concert with Madison Claire Parks, 7:30 p.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $75 and up, https://musical.org/madison-claire-parks-live-concert/.
May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with Martin Baselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
Through May 16-International City Theatre Streaming Production of "Slow Food," by Wendy McCleod, $33, www.ictlongbeach.org.EVENTS
May 12, 26-GoActiveLB Self Guided Bike Tours, for details, GoActiveLB on Facebook.
May 13-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Richard III, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 14-16-Assistance League CAMEO Virtual Fundraiser and Fashion Show, Fashion Show Tickets $50, www.ALLB.org/CAMEOCreatesChampions.
May 15-Downtown Spring Clean-Up, 9 a.m.-noon, two locations: Promenade Square, Laugh Factory, https://calendly.com/dtcleanup/spring-downtown-clean-up.
May 15-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Popup Assistance Event, noon-4:30 p.m., Chittick Field, 1900 Walnut Ave.
May 15-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture on David Siqueiros, Founder of Mexican Mural Movement, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
May 16-Namaste LOVE WINS Parade honoring first responders, health care workers, etc., 10 a.m., starts at Atlantic and MLK Jr. Drive, www.namastecsl.org.
May 16-Music by Nathan and Jesse, 3 p.m., Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N. Studebaker Rd., RSVP to https://www.gracefirst.org/concert-series.
May 16-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert, 4:30 p.m., Cal Heights, RSVP at, www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
May 20-National Bike to Work Day, for details, go to GOACTIVELB on Facebook.
May 20-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Richard III Second Part, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
May 20-Zoom Meeting on How L.B. Nonprofits Help Everyone and How to Get Involved, 5:30 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86350957859, Meeting ID: 863 5095 7859.
May 22-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
May 29-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program Popup Assistance Event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluff Park, Ocean at 20th Place.
May 27-June 6, Musical Theatre West Streaming "Allegiance" to celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Month, $27.50, www.musical.org.
Through May 31-Virtual 5K/10K for Jewish Family and Children's Services, www.racewithaview.com.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
May 13-Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Info Session, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave.
MEETINGS
May 13-Belmont Shore Residents Assoc. Zoom Meeting, 6 p.m., htthps://us02wb.zoom.us, Meeting ID 868 68992193, Password 838037.
May 16-Questing Heirs Zoom Meeting on Strategies for Finding Female Ancestors, 1 p.m., RSVP to questingheirs@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Through June 4-LBCC Student Art Show on Instagram, go to instagram.com and search #lbccstudentartshow.
WORKSHOPS
May 12, 14-Virtual Nonprofit 101 Basics, 9 a.m.-noon, $190, $130 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
May 19, 21-Virtual Workshop on Nonprofit Grant Writing, 9 a.m.-noon, $190, $130 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
CHILDREN
May 15, 22-Musical Theatre West Get Up and Dance Zoom Class with Christine Negherbon, 11 a.m., Venmo donations accepted, get link at www.musical.org.
Through May 27-Nature Detectives After School Camps, ages 5-9, 7-9, check for details, www.LBParks.org.