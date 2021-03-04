While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
March 4-14-Musical Theatre West Keep The Lights on Virtual Concert with Sarah Combs and Tom Lowe, $27.50, www.musical.org.
March 6-Gregorio Luke Online Lecture about Sor Juana, "The First Feminist," 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com
Through March 7-International City Theatre Streaming Presentation of "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $30, 562-436-4610, www.ictlongbeach.org.
Through March 28-L.B. Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet streaming presentation, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
EVENTS
March 4-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: The Spanish Tragedy Part Two by Thomas Kyd, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 6-Help Distribute Wood Chips/Mulch at Bixby Dog Park, 10 a.m., Broadway and Cherry.
March 6-CivilityLB's Caravan for Civility, 11 a.m. (meet at 10 a.m.), eventbrite.com.
March 11-CSDH Zoom Event: Conversation with Artist Howardena Pindell, 5:30 p.m., https://zoom.us.
March 11 -Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II First Portion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 11-Congressman Lowenthal and Councilman Richardson Discuss Federal Relief/First 100 Days, 5 p.m., www.bluejeans.com.
March 13-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS-
EXHIBITS
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
CLASSES
CHILDREN
March 6-Aquarium Online Class Underwater Artists: Whales, 10 a.m., $10, link sent after registration, www.aquariumofpacific.
Through March 31-Aquarium Online Academy Classes for kids (Pre-K to 12), 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Mon., Wed., Fri., free, no RSVP required, www.aquariumofpacific.org.