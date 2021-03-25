While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
March 26-Virtual Taste of Downtown with Billie Jean King on Facebook, 6-9 p.m., http://bit.ly/MarchVTOD.
March 27-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: "Tina Modotti Between Art and Politics," 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
March 28-Easter Bunny Visit, 3-5 p.m., Belmont Park Neighborhood: Santa Ana, Pomona and Glendora from Appian Way to Broadway.
Through March 28-L.B. Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet streaming presentation, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
Through March 28-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On Streaming Series: Terron Brooks, $27.50, www.musical.org.
April 3-YouTube David Benoit Streaming Concert, $25-$40, www.carpenterarts.org.
EVENTS
March 25-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II Conclusion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 27-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
March 27-Port of Long Beach Food Drive-Though Giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, 1650 W. Ninth St.
March 27- LDS Drive-Through Free Food Distribution, 10 a.m., 1140 Ximeno Ave. at Anaheim, enter southbound on Park Avenue from Anaheim.
March 30-DTLB Discussion "Supporting Women in the the Workplace," 11 a.m., @downtwonlongbeach.
March 30-Women's History Month Zoom Mixer, hosted by Women's Business Council, 4 p.m., $10, www.lbchamber.com/events.
March 30-Zoom Meeting on Girl Dads: Raising the Next Generation of Female Leaders, 6 p.m., https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8586773120, ID: 858 6577 3120.
April 1-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 7-LBSU Art Gallery Virtual Talk: "Earthly Matters: Artist Neha Choksi and Curator Kristina Newhouse, 6 p.m., bit.ly.EarthlyMattters_artistalk.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
EXHIBITS
Through April 8-Women Art Now Virtual Show, Instagram @LBCCartgallery1.
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
March 30-Talent Management Reimagined for Nonprofits on Zoom, 11 a.m., $50, $25 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
April 1-Virtual Implicit Bias Workshop for Nonprofits in Spanish, 9 a.m.-noon, $120, $90 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
April 1, 8, 15-Chamber Seminar on Small Business Recovery from the Pandemic, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $10, free for members, www.lbchamber.com/events.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
March 25, April 1, 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 30, April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 31, April 14-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages second and third grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
Through March 31-Aquarium Online Academy Classes for kids (Pre-K to 12), 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Mon., Wed., Fri., free, no RSVP required, www.aquariumofpacific.org.