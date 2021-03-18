While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
March 18-28-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On Streaming Series: Terron Brooks, $27.50, www.musical.org.
March 20-Long Beach NAACP 80th Anniversary Virtual Gala, 6 p.m., $200, $100 for members, mnaacp@gmail.com, www.lbcanaacp.org.
March 20-Gregorio Luke virtual lecture on Frida Kahlo, 6 p.m., $7.50, eventbrite.com.
March 23-"Stand Pup" virtual comedy show, 7-8 p.m., $20, www.eventbrite.com.
Through March 28-L.B. Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet streaming presentation, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
EVENTS
March 18-Virtual Orientation for Foster Parents and Adoptions, 4 p.m., www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption.
March 18 -Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II Second Portion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 20-Musical Theatre West Zoom Virtual Get Up and Move celebrating choreographer Onna White, 11 a.m., Venmo what you can, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5628561999, meeting ID: 562-856-1999.
March 20-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual International Children's Festival, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org/events.
March 20-L.B. Organic Go Plant Me Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Zaferia Community Garden, 3709 E. 10th St., order plants in advance at www.LongBeachOrganic.org/go-plant-me.
March 21-"Walking Your Talk" with Dr. Dahlia Arend, 11 a.m., Long Beach Unity Church, 935 E. Broadway, free.
March 22-Zoom Discussion on Community Diversity with Darick J. Simpson and Councilwoman Suzie Price, 6 p.m., https://USO2WEB.ZOOOM.US/89868744787, Meeting ID: 898 6874 4787.
March 24-Carpenter Center Virtual Talk Voices for Justice with Benjamin Crump, 5 p.m., register at www.carpenterarts.org.
March 24-LBSU Art Gallery Virtual Talk:"Earthly Matters: Artist Neha Choksi and Curator Kristina Newhouse, 6 p.m., bit.ly.EarthlyMattters_artistalk.
March 25-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II Conclusion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 27-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
March 23-Zoom Fundraiser for State Senator Lena Gonzalez, 5:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/LGMarch23.
HEALTH
March 19-L.B. MemorialCare Virtual Talk on Changing Healthcare in the Pandemic Era, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., https://memorialcare.service-now.com/presidents_partnership.
March 19-L.B. MemorialCare Virtual Presentation on Gastrointestinal Issues, noon, RSVP required to 562-933-1650.
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
March 18-Belmont Pier Visioning Community Meeting Online, 6 p.m., register at bit.ly/belmontpiercm2.
March 20-L.B. Public Library Zoom Book Club for Adults: "Memoirs of a Geisha," 2:30 p.m., eventbrite.com.
March 21-Questing Heirs Virtual Meeting with Sara Cochran, 1 p.m., for link, RSVP to questingheirs@gmail.com.
March 21-Southern California Interfaith Council Virtual Annual Meeting, 3 p.m., http://bit.ly/3uMuk4W.
EXHIBITS
Through April 8-Women Art Now Virtual Show, Instagram @LBCCartgallery1.
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
CLASSES
CHILDREN
March 23, 30, April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 24, 31, April 14-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages second and third grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 25, April 1, 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
Through March 31-Aquarium Online Academy Classes for kids (Pre-K to 12), 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Mon., Wed., Fri., free, no RSVP required, www.aquariumofpacific.org.