While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
March 13-Virtual Lecture: Maria Felix, Feminist Superstar, by Gregorio Luke, $7.50, eventbrite.com.
March 20-Long Beach NAACP 80th Anniversary Virtual Gala, 6 p.m., $200, $100 for members, mnaacp@gmail.com, www.lbcanaacp.org.
Through March 14-Musical Theatre West Keep The Lights on Virtual Concert with Sarah Combs and Tom Lowe, $27.50, www.musical.org.
Through March 28-L.B. Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet streaming presentation, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
EVENTS
March 11-CSDH Zoom Event: Conversation with Artist Howardena Pindell, 5:30 p.m., https://zoom.us.
March 11 -Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II First Portion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 11-Congressman Lowenthal and Councilman Richardson Discuss Federal Relief/First 100 Days, 5 p.m., www.bluejeans.com.
March 13-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
March 13-Musical Theatre West Get and Move Zoom Dance Lesson with Katie Marshall, 12:30 p.m., donations accepted, Meeting ID 562 856 1999.
March 17-CSULB Kleefeld Museum Zoom Screen of Films by Neha Choski, 6 p.m., www.bit.ly/CHARGEfilmscreening.
March 18-Virtual Orientation for Foster Parents and Adoptions, 4 p.m., www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption.
March 18 -Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part II Second Portion, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 27-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
March 16-L.B. Memorial Understanding Medicare Free Webinar, 5:30 p.m., RSVP required to 714-352-1119.
March 19-L.B. Memorial Virtual Presentation on Gastrointestinal Issues, noon, RSVP required to 562-933-1650.
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
March 11-L.B. Federal Legislation Committee Town Hall, 3 p.m., live stream on LBTV3.com.
March 11-Zoom Talk on Environmental Legislation with Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell, 5 p.m., Meeting ID: 833 0320 7933, Passcode 548143,
March 11-Belmont Shore Residents Association on Zoom, 6 p.m., Meeting ID: 868 6899 2193, Password 938037.
March 13-L.B. Republican Women with former Congressman Douglas Arlo Ose, 9:30 a.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $35, $30 for members, 562-433-8996, www.longbeachrepublicanwomen.com/calendar.
March 14-South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society Zoom with Gary Duke talk on "Chile-Land of the Ancients," 1:30 p.m., www.southcoastcss.org.
March 18-Belmont Pier Visioning Community Meeting Online, 6 p.m., register at bit.ly/belmontpiercm2.
March 21-Questing Heirs Virtual Meeting with Sara Cochran, 1 p.m., for link, RSVP to questingheirs@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
CHILDREN
March 16, 23, 30, April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 17, 24, 31, April 14-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages second and third grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 18, 25, April 1, 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
Through March 31-Aquarium Online Academy Classes for kids (Pre-K to 12), 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Mon., Wed., Fri., free, no RSVP required, www.aquariumofpacific.org.