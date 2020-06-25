While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
June 26-Virtual Taste of Downtown, 4-9 p.m., live on Facebook: @DowntownLongBeach, www.downtownlongbeach.org.
June 27-Corday's Classic Rock Revival, 8 p.m., The Gaslamp, 6251 E. PCH, $15 at the door, COVID protocols, 562-596-4718, www.gaslamplongbeach.com.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
June 25-Virtual Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Richard III, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org/shakespeare.htm.
June 25-Guidance Center It's About T.I.M.E. Virtual Social Hour Fundraiser, 5 p.m., www.tgclb.org.
June 25-27-L.B. Symphony Virtual Education Online Programs, check for times, www.LongBeachSymphony.org/virtual-music-education-week.
June 26-Cal. Conference for Equality and Justice Virtual Event: White/European American Affinity Group, 2 p.m., www.cacej.org
June 27-Virtual Evening of Storytelling on Zoom, 7 p.m., www.zoom.com, meeting ID: 833-6860-6458, for password, send email to: lbstorytelling@gmail.com.
June 28-Long Beach Opera Conversation on Opera And Body Image, 4 p.m., facebooklive, www.longbeachopera.org.
June 29-Cal. Conference for Equality and Justice Virtual Event: Black African American Affinity Group, 2 p.m., www.cacej.org.
Through Sept. 1-Self-Guided Tours (Reservations Required), 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd., www.RanchoLosAlamitos.org
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
June 25-Robert Fox for City Council Fundraiser on Zoom, 6 p.m., zmurl.com/foxfundraiser, 562-794-0076.
HEALTH
MEETINGS
June 30, July 9, 12-Virtual Community Town Hall on Framework for Reconciliation, 5:30 p.m., http://longbeach.gov/health/healthy-living/office-of-equity.
EXHIBITS
June 20-July 18-Visions of Shape and Form, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun. Long Beach Creative Group, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5166.
WORKSHOPS
June 24, 25-Long Beach Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Workshop: Nonprofit 101, 9 a.m.-noon, $190, $130 for members, www.tnpsocal.org
June 30-Webinar on American Giving in 2019, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., $40, $15 for members. www.tnpsocal.org.
CLASSES
CHILDREN