While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
July 23-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Taming of the Shrew, Act III, Scene II, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
July 24-3D+U Facebook Live Event with Broadway's Beth Leavel, 2 p.m., www.3dtheatricals.com.
July 25-EDCO Hazardous Household Waste Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
July 26-Ranch Los Cerritos Virtual Concert with The Susie Hansen Latin Band, 5:30-7 p.m., Facebook and YouTube.
Through Sept. 1-Self-Guided Tours (Reservations Required), 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd., www.RanchoLosAlamitos.org
POLITICAL
July 23-Rex Richardson for City Council Virtual Fundraiser on Zoom, 6-7 p.m., $250 and up, https://www.efundraisingconnections.com/c/RexRichardsonOH
July 25-Tonia Reyes Uranga for LBUSD School Board Virtual Fundraiser, 9 a.m., for link, RSVP to rsvp@psccampaigns.com.
July 28-Port of Long Beach Virtual Meet on Rail Facility Environmental Study, 6-8 p.m., open house 4-6 p.m., www.federalregister.gov.
July 27-31-Zoom Nature Camp for Ages 5-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $75, www.rancholoscerritos.org.