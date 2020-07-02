While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
July 2-Virtual Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Romeo and Juliet, 1 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org/shakespeare.htm.
July 5-South Coast Interfaith Council "Just Mercy" Online Interfaith Panel Discussion, 5 p.m., Registration Required, https://us02weeb.zoom.us, search "Just Mercy: An Interfaith Dialogue."
July 6-P3 Theatre Roulette Virtual Event: "Beautiful Thing," 7 p.m., Registration Required, www.p3theatre.biz.
July 8-Aquarium Virtual Lecture on The Mekong River with John Sabo, 7 p.m., free, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
July 9-LBX Virtual Explorers Kids Club Book Reading: 'The Sandcastle That Lola Built,"
July 13-17 Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Time Travelers Camp, ages 5-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, pre-registration required, $75, $60 for members, email to: Alanar@rancholoscerritos.org.
Through Sept. 1-Self-Guided Tours (Reservations Required), 1-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., Rancho Los Alamitos, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd., www.RanchoLosAlamitos.org
July 9, 12-Virtual Community Town Hall on Framework for Reconciliation, 5:30 p.m., http://longbeach.gov/health/healthy-living/office-of-equity.
EXHIBITS
Through July 18-Visions of Shape and Form, 4-6 p.m. Thurs., Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun. Long Beach Creative Group, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5166.
