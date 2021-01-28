While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Jan. 29-DLBA Virtual Taste of Downtown hosted by historian John Thomas, 6-9 p.m., https://bit.ly/VTODvalentine.
EVENTS
Jan. 28-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Dido, Queen of Carthage Part One., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
Jan. 30-Aquarium Outdoor Exhibits Reopening, advanced reservations required, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., Sun., 9 a.m-6 p.m. weekdays, Aquarium of Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $19, free younger than three, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacifc.org.
Jan. 30-Junior League New Member Virtual Info Meeting, 2-3 p.m., https://bit/ly/JoinJLLB.com.
Jan. 30-Library Zoom Lecture: When Water Was Everywhere, 4 p.m., by Barbara Crane, register at www.longbeach.gov/library, click on visit tab.
Jan. 30-L.B. Youth Chorus Online Winter Gala, 5 p.m., www.longbeachyouthchorus.org/events.
Jan. 30-Carpenter Center Presents: Charles Phoenix: Addicted to American on YouTube Live, 6 p.m., $25, www.carpenterarts.org.
Jan. 30-Gregorio Luke Zoom Presentation on The Mayas, 6 p.m., $7.50, https://www.eventbrite.com.
Through Jan. 31-Kitten Adoptions with reduced $25 fee, 10 a.m.5:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun., (to 4 p.m. on weekends),spcaLA Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., 562-216-2542. www.spcaLA.com/locations.
Feb. 2-Junior League New Member Virtual Info Meeting, 7-8 p.m., https://bit/ly/JoinJLLB.com.
Feb. 4-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Dido, Queen of Carthage Part Two, registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
Feb. 5-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Florence Mills, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; Twitter @musicalthrwest; Instagram @musicaltheatrewest.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Feb. 2-April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
