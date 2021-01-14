While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
EVENTS
Jan. 14-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Comedy of Errors Part 1, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org
Jan. 19-First Day of Lifetime Learning Center New Zoom Classes, $25-$60, www.lbcc.edu/lifetime-learning-center.
Jan. 21-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Comedy of Errors Part 2, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org
Through Jan. 31-Kitten Adoptions with reduced $25 fee, 10 a.m.5:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun., (to 4 p.m. on weekends),spcaLA Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., 562-216-2542. www.spcaLA.com/locations.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
MEETINGS
Jan. 14-Belmont Shore Residents Assoc. ZOOM Meeting with Dr. Craig Hendricks from L.B. Historical Society, 6 p.m., www.shoreresidents.weebly.com.
Jan. 17-Questing Heirs Genealogical Society Zoom Meeting on Women In Civil War, 1 p.m., RSVP to questingheirs@gmail.com.
Jan. 23-League of Women Votes Sustainable City Community Zoom Meeting, 10 a.m., https://my.lwv.org/california/long-beach-area.
EXHIBIT
WORKSHOPS
Jan. 20-Webinar: What Does COVID-19 Aid Bill Mean to You?, 1-2 p.m., RSVP required to 562-304-1395 or cdebaca@windes.com.
CLASSES
CHILDREN