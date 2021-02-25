While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Feb. 26-March 28-L.B. Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet streaming presentation, $35, www.lbshakespeare.org.
Through March 7-International City Theatre Streaming Presentation of "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $30, 562-436-4610, www.ictlongbeach.org.
EVENTS
Feb. 25-Free Food Drive-Thru Giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon, Jordan High, 6500 Atlantic Ave.
Feb. 25-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: The Spanish Tragedy by Thomas Kyd, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
Feb. 25-LB Medical Center Virtual Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine for Communities of Color, 6-7:30 p.m., register at www.memorialcare.org/COVDConversation.
Feb. 26-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam, The Color Purple, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; YouTube, musical.org.
Feb. 27-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Feb. 27-Aquarium Virtual African American Festival, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free, www.pacific.to/africanamericanfestival.
Feb. 27-Black History Month Caravan Celebration, starts at Pacific and 14th, Dthomas@habitatla.org.
Feb. 27-Aquarium Scholarship Awards Virtual Ceremony, 3:30 p.m., www.aquariumofpacific.org, scroll down.
Feb. 27-28, Rock Club/Music is the Remedy Virtual 5K, all day, www.musicistheremedy.org.
March 4-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: The Spanish Tragedy Part One by Thomas Kyd, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
March 13-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
EXHIBITS
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
March 3-Essentials of Human Resources Certificate Program (6 sessions), 1-4 p.m., $550, $450 for members, http://www.tnpsocal.org.
