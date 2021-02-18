While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
Feb. 18-March 7-International City Theatre Streaming Presentation of "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $30, 562-436-4610, www.ictlongbeach.org.
Feb. 20-Gregorio Luke Zoom Presentation on The Tango, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com
Feb. 18-Forster Parent Virtual Info Session, 4-5 p.m., RSVP to rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.
Feb. 18-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: Henry VI, Part 1 (Part Two of play), 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
Feb. 19-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Hello Dolly!, Porgy & Bess, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; YouTube, musical.org.
Feb. 21-Long Beach Antique Market, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Veterans Stadium, Lakewood and Conant, $8, early bird available, www.longbeachantiquemarket.com.
Feb. 23-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Zoom Presentation: "Black Experience in Long Beach: Past, Present and Future," 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., register at downtownlongbeach.org/downtown-discussions.
Feb. 24-LBSU Virtual Voices for Justice Speaker Series with Tamika D. Mallory, 5 p.m., www.carpenterarts.org.
Feb. 26-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam, The Color Purple, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; YouTube, musical.org.
Feb. 27-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Feb. 27-Aquarium Scholarship Awards Virtual Ceremony, 3:30 p.m., www.aquariumofpacific.org, scroll down.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Feb. 19-L.B. Memorial Virtual Forum on Heart Health Nutrition, noon, RSVP to 562-933-1650.
Feb. 23-Pools of Hope Women's Wellness Group on Zoom, 10 a.m. Tues., go to Zoom, Meeting ID: 83270693193, Passcode 843188
Feb. 23-L.B. Memorial Forum: Does Your Heart Skip A Beat (Virtual and In-Person Available), 5:30-7 p.m., Old Ranch County Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, RSVP to 800-Memorial (800-636-6742).
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
Feb. 20-Long Beach Playhouse Virtual Annual Meeting, 2 p.m., www.lbplayhouse.org.
Feb. 21-Questing Heirs Zoom Meeting with Mary Anne Vincent, 1 p.m., RSVP to questingheirs@gmail.com.
Feb. 20-WomenShelter of Long Beach Youth Conference "You Are Not Alone" for 14-years and older, adult caregivers and service providers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., www.WSLB.org.
Feb. 24, 25-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Workshop on Communication with Your Team, 10 a.m.-noon, $120, $90 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
March 3, 4-Nonprofit Partnership Virtual Workshop on Supervision for Success, 9 a.m.-noon, $120, $90 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
