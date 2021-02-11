While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Feb. 12-Moonlight Movies: Disney's "Enchanted," 6 p.m., 2ND & PCH, unreserved socially distanced seating.
Feb. 18-March 7-International City Theatre Streaming Presentation of "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $30, 562-436-4610, www.ictlongbeach.org.
EVENTS
Feb.11-Shakespeare Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 4 p.m., registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
Feb. 12-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Porgy & Bess, Showboat, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; YouTube, musical.org.
Feb. 13-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Feb. 13-Forest Lawn Virtual Black History Observance, 12 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn/.
Feb. 13-Gregorio Luke Virtual Lecture on the Art of Love, 6 p.m., $7.50, eventbrite.com
Feb. 18-Forster Parent Virtual Info Session, 4-5 p.m., RSVP to rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.
Feb. 19-Musical Theatre West Black History Month Black Broadway History: Hello Dolly!, Porgy & Bess, 7 p.m., Facebook @musicaltheatrewest; YouTube, musical.org
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
Feb. 16, 23-Pools of Hope Women's Wellness Group on Zoom, 10 a.m. Tues., go to Zoom, Meeting ID: 83270693193, Passcode 843188
Feb. 19-L.B. Memorial Virtual Forum on Heart Health Nutrition, noon, RSVP to 562-933-1650.
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
Feb. 14-L.B. Animal Care Strategic Plan Online Forum, 2-4 p.m., www.longbeach.gov/acs, scroll down.
Feb. 17-L.B. Animal Care Strategic Plan Online Forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., www.longbeach.gov/acs, scroll down.
Feb. 20-Long Beach Playhouse Virtual Annual Meeting, 2 p.m., www.lbplayhouse.org
