While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Facebook, 7 p.m. Mon., Wed., Friday. Info at www.musical.org.
Dec. 4-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights On : Seasonal Sing-along, 7 p.m., $25, www.musical.org/ktloconcerts.
Dec. 5-Online music/comedy benefit for Held2gether, WomenShelter and Long Beach Playhouse, 7-9 p.m., $5 and up,www.lbplayhouse.org
Dec. 8-P3Theater Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser: Crazy Aunt Marry with Steve Pinkney and Michelle Holmes, 7 p.m., $5 and up, www.P3Theatre.biz/cabaret.
Ongoing-Live Performances from Musical Theatre West on Instagram, 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs., Sat. Info at www.musical.org.
EVENTS
Dec. 5-Family Friendly Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Creation Station, register for materials list, 1 p.m. first Saturday of the month, https://www.rancholoscerritos.org/upcoming-event/virtual-creation-station-2/
Dec. 6-Forest Lawn Virtual Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival Celebration, 2-4 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn.
Dec. 10-Birding Opportunity, 8-9:30 a.m., Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Rd, free, RSVP required to www.rancholoscerrtos.org.
Dec. 10-L.B. BLAST Virtual 20th Anniversary Celebration, 7-7:45 p.m., www.Facebook.com.
Dec. 12-Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Dropoff, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Recycling & Transfer, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Through Nov. 30, Seal and Sea Lion Experience, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Sunday, Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $40 per person ($25 for members) minimum of four people, reservations required, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through Dec. 18-Shark and Ray Encounter, 8:30 a.m. Thurs., Fri., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $150, $135 for members, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through Dec. 18-Seal/Sea Lion Encounter, 1 p.m., Tues, Wed., Thurs., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, $150, $135 for members, 562-590-3100, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Through Dec. 31-L.B. Shakespeare streaming "Sherlock Holmes: The Blue Carbuncle," 562-997-1494, www.LBShakespeare.org.
Through Jan. 1-Mid-World Players Streaming of "Dear Brutus," by J.M. Barrie, donations welcome, http://gf.me/uly5w7hx.
Through Jan. 3-International City Theatre presents new online version of "A Christmas Carol," $50, https://ictlongbeach.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through Nov. 30-Free Zoom Fitness Workout with Justin Rudd, 9:15 a.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., www.JustinRudd.com.
MEETINGS
Dec. 8-Chamber Virtual Lunch with Laura Knapp of DeVry Graduate School of Management, noon, $10, members free, get link with RSVP to www.chamber.com, click on events.
Dec. 10-Alamitos Beach Neighborhood Assoc. Zoom Meeting, 6:30 p.m., www.abnalb.org.
EXHIBIT
Through Dec. 10-LBCC Art Gallery online exhibition: Scream. www.lbcc.edu/post/lbcc-art-gallery.
WORKSHOPS
Dec. 4-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Virtual Workshop on Designing Public Space in the Pandemic and Beyond, 10-11:30 a.m., https://downtownlongbeach.org/downtown-discussions.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
Dec. 21-Dec. 31-Long Beach Parks Winter Camps for Ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except Dec. 25), $30, register at http://longbeach.gov/park/.
Through Dec. 28-Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Storytime for Children, 11 a.m. Tues., RSVP required to www.rancholoscerritos.org/storytim