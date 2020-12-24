While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Jan. 9-Konrapunktus YouTube live Vivaldi concertos concert, 7 p.m., RSVP to https://bit/ly.34LEC9g
EVENTS
Through Dec. 31-L.B. Shakespeare Radio Version of "A Christmas Carol," for tickets, call 562-997-1494 or go to www.lbshakespeare.org.
Through Dec. 31-L.B. Shakespeare streaming "Sherlock Holmes: The Blue Carbuncle," 562-997-1494, www.LBShakespeare.org.
Through Jan. 1-Mid-World Players Streaming of "Dear Brutus," by J.M. Barrie, donations welcome, http://gf.me/uly5w7hx.
Through Jan. 3-International City Theatre presents new online version of "A Christmas Carol," $50, https://ictlongbeach.org.
Through Jan. 31-Kitten Adoptions with reduced $25 fee, 10 a.m.5:30 p.m. Wed.-Sun., (to 4 p.m. on weekends),spcaLA Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., 562-216-2542. www.spcaLA.com/locations.
CHILDREN
Through Dec. 31-Long Beach Parks Winter Camps for Ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except Dec. 25), $30, register at http://longbeach.gov/park/.
Through Dec. 28-Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Storytime for Children, 11 a.m. Tues., RSVP required to www.rancholoscerritos.org/storytim