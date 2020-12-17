While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
Through 31-L.B. Shakespeare Radio Version of "A Christmas Carol," for tickets, call 562-997-1494 or go to www.lbshakespeare.org.
Dec. 17-Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus Parking Structure Virtual Grand Opening, 10 a.m., www.LBCC.edu, www.YouTube.com/LongBeachCityCollege.
Dec. 17-Zoom Virtual Orientation for Foster Care and Adoptions, 4-5 p.m., https://www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption/
Dec. 17, 19-Virtual Concert: Nochebuena Christmas Eve in Mexico, 6:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Sat., free, www.carpenterarts.org.
Dec. 19-Long Beach Environmental Alliance Skate 'n' Cleanup, 9 a.m.-noon, meet at Dog Haus at Third and The Promenade.
Dec. 19-Collection of Canned Goods and Other Items for Homeless, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4611 E. Second St.
Dec. 19-Musica Angelica Virtual Concert with Gonzalo Ruiz, Martin Haselbock, Ilia Korol and Jeremy Joseph, 7-9 p.m., RSVP to info@musicaangelica.org.
Dec. 19-Aquarium of Pacific Virtual Behind the Scenes Tour, 1:30 p.m., $10, RSVP required, 562-590-3100,www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Dec. 19-"Jesus: His Life in Art" virtual lecture by Gregorio Luke, 6 p.m., $7.50, eventbrite.com.
Dec. 22-P3Theatre Virtual Cabaret with Kara and Chris Broulette, 7 p.m., pay what you can, www.P3Theatre.biz/cabaret.
Through Dec. 31-L.B. Shakespeare streaming "Sherlock Holmes: The Blue Carbuncle," 562-997-1494, www.LBShakespeare.org.
Through Jan. 1-Mid-World Players Streaming of "Dear Brutus," by J.M. Barrie, donations welcome, http://gf.me/uly5w7hx.
Through Jan. 3-International City Theatre presents new online version of "A Christmas Carol," $50, https://ictlongbeach.org.
MEETINGS
Dec. 17-Third Dist. Zoom Community Meeting with Cong. Alan Lowenthal, 5 p.m., meeting ID 820-0055-7528, by phone at 699-900-6833, for info, email district3@longbeach.gov.
Dec. 20-Questing Heirs Zoom Meeting with Jane Neff Rollins on Stitching Together Families Separated by History, 1 p.m., for login info, email questingheirs@gmail.com.
Dec. 21-Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust Virtual Holiday Gathering with Dr. Joy Zedler, 6 p.m., RSVP to elizabeth@lcwlandtrust.org.
Dec. 17-LBCC Virtual Jazz Workshop with Ryan Porter, 1 p.m., https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92213991518.
Dec. 21-Dec. 31-Long Beach Parks Winter Camps for Ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except Dec. 25), $30, register at http://longbeach.gov/park/.
Through Dec. 28-Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Storytime for Children, 11 a.m. Tues., RSVP required to www.rancholoscerritos.org/storytim