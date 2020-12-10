While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
Dec. 15-P3Theater Virtual Cabaret Fundraiser: Shawn Kilgore's "A Christmas Cabaret" with Joshua Glenn Wilson, 7 p.m., $5 and up, www.P3Theatre.biz/cabaret.
EVENTS
Dec. 10-Birding Opportunity, 8-9:30 a.m., Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Rd, free, RSVP required to www.rancholoscerrtos.org.
Dec. 10-Second District Zoom Giving Heart Tree Project Celebration, 7 p.m., www.facebooklive or Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83473343877.
Dec. 10-L.B. BLAST Virtual 20th Anniversary Celebration, 7-7:45 p.m., www.Facebook.com.
Dec. 11-L.B. Playhouse Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., L.B. Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., register at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Dec. 11-31-L.B. Shakespeare Radio Version of "A Christmas Carol," for tickets, call 562-997-1494 or go to www.lbshakespeare.org.
Dec. 12-Free Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Dropoff, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO Recycling & Transfer, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Dec. 12-LBCC Virtual Jazz Concert, 5 p.m., conferzoom.org, Meeting ID: 976 0789 1068, Passcode 911601.
Dec. 15-Seal Beach Yacht Club Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., 255 N. Marina Dr., Seal Beach, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter SBYACHT for appointment.
Dec. 17, 19-Virtual Concert: Nochebuena Christmas Eve in Mexico, 6:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Sat., free, www.carpenterarts.org.
Through Dec. 31-L.B. Shakespeare streaming "Sherlock Holmes: The Blue Carbuncle," 562-997-1494, www.LBShakespeare.org.
Through Jan. 1-Mid-World Players Streaming of "Dear Brutus," by J.M. Barrie, donations welcome, http://gf.me/uly5w7hx.
Through Jan. 3-International City Theatre presents new online version of "A Christmas Carol," $50, https://ictlongbeach.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
MEETINGS
Dec. 10-Alamitos Beach Neighborhood Assoc. Zoom Meeting, 6:30 p.m., www.abnalb.org.
Dec. 17-Third Dist. Zoom Community Meeting with Cong. Alan Lowenthal, 5 p.m., meeting ID 820-0055-7528, by phone at 699-900-6833, for info, email district3@longbeach.gov.
EXHIBIT
Through Dec. 10-LBCC Art Gallery online exhibition: Scream. www.lbcc.edu/post/lbcc-art-gallery.
WORKSHOPS
Dec. 16-Lunch and Learn Virtual Workshop from Nonprofit Partnership: Making and Effective Pitch for Nonprofits, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $50, $25 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
Dec. 17-LBCC Virtual Jazz Workshop with Ryan Porter, 1 p.m., https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92213991518.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
Dec. 21-Dec. 31-Long Beach Parks Winter Camps for Ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (except Dec. 25), $30, register at http://longbeach.gov/park/.
Through Dec. 28-Rancho Los Cerritos Virtual Storytime for Children, 11 a.m. Tues., RSVP required to www.rancholoscerritos.org/storytim