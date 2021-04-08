While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
April 10-P3 Theater Presents Virtual Funny Bonz Comedy Show, 4 &7 p.m., $29.95, www.P3Theatre.biz/FunnyBonz.
April 10-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: TBA, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
EVENTS
April 8-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Tamburlaine Part 2, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 8-Bands on the Bay: Paul Lemire, 3-6 p.m., San Pedro Fish Market, 6550 E. Marina Dr., free.
April 14-Bands on the Bay: The Killer Lips, 3-6 p.m., San Pedro Fish Market, 6550 E. Marina Dr., free.
April 15-Bands on the Bay: Evyn Charles., 3-6 p.m., San Pedro Fish Market, 6550 E. Marina Dr., free.
April 10-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
April 10-Americana Expert Charles Phoenix and virtual show "Catalinaland," 6 p.m., $25, $40, www.CatalinaMuseum.org/catalinaland.
April 11-Virtual Community Observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, 2-3 p.m., https://alpertjcc.org/event/yomhashoah2021.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
HEALTH
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
April 8-L.B. Human Trafficking Task Force Virtual Meeting on Zoom, 11:30 a.m., Meeting ID: 979-4141 1870, Passcode 882233.
April 8-Belmont Shore Residents Assoc. Zoom Meeting, 6-7 p.m., meeting ID: 868 6899 2193, Password 838037.
April 8-Virtual Meeting on ImmoCaption: Captions on Phones, hosted by Hearing Loss Association, 6:30 p.m., RSVP for link to gail7go@gmail.com.
April 10-Republican Women With Orange County GOP Executive Director, Randall Avila, 9:30 a.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $35, $30 for members, includes breakfast, 562-433-8996, www.longbeachrepublicanwomen.
EXHIBITS
Through April 8-Women Art Now Virtual Show, Instagram @LBCCartgallery1.
Through May 1-Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographers, 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun., LB Creative Group Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5156, www.longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
April 14-Clean Fleet/Drayage Regulations Virtual Meeting with State Assemblyman O'Donnell, 4 p.m., $10, free for members, www.lbchamber.com/events.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
April 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.