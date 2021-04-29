As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
April 29-"FlashPants" cover tribute band outdoors (reservations suggested) , 6-9 p.m., Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr., $150 and up, 562-481-3904.
April 29-May 9-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on-demand Concert with David Burnham, $27.50, www.musical.org.
April 29-May 16-International City Theatre Streaming Production of "Slow Food," by Wendy McCleod, $33, www.ictlongbeach.org.
April 30, May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with Martin Baselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
May 1-Musical Theatre West Virtual Concert: "On This Side of the World," 7 p.m., free, www.musical.org.
May 3-Long Beach Searches for the Greatest Story Teller, 7 p.m., Malainey's, 168 N. Marina Dr., $6, www.brownpapertickets.com
EVENTS
April 29-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 29-CSULB Kleefeld Gallery Zoom talk on Artist Collaborative People's Kitchen Collective, 5:30 p.m., https://sjsu.zoom.us/web.
April 29-Jewish Women's Philanthropy Virtual Event with author Hallie Ephron, 6:30 p.m., donations welcome, https://events.idonate.com/visions2021.
May 1-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program pop up help session, noon-4 p.m., Orizaba Park, 1435 Orizaba Ave., info at the411@housinglongbeach.org.
May 1-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert: Both Quartets, Los Cerritos, RSVP for location, 4:30 p.m.www.longbeachcameratasingers.
May 1-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: Cinco De May: The Battle that Changed Mexico, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
May 1-May 31-Virtual 5K/10K for Jewish Family and Children's Services, www.racewithaview.com.
May 2-Housing Long Beach Emergency Rental Assistance Program pop up help session, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bixby Knolls Park, 1101 1 San Antonio, info at the411@housinglongbeach.org.
May 2-Rose Park Neighborhood Assoc. Know Your Rights Workshop, 11 a.m., Seventh and Dawson parking lot, for details, email info@rpna.org.
May 2-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert: Both Quartets, Bembridge House, RSVP for details, 4:30 p.m.www.longbeachcameratasingers.
May 5-Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Merger of Jewish Long Beach and Alpert JCC, 7 p.m., http://bit.ly/JLBxAJCC.
May 8-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
April 29-LB Memorial Talk on GI Symptoms (Virtual and in-person), 5:30 p.m., Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., RSVP to 800-MEMORIAL (636-6742).
April 29-Community Hospital Long Beach Free Vaccination Clinic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Michelle Obama Library, 5870 Atlantic Ave.
April 30-Community Hospital Long Beach Free Vaccination Clinic, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., CHLB, 1720 Termino Ave.
MEETINGS
May 5-Long Beach Restaurant Relief Fund Info Meeting, 10 a.m., Belmont Brewing, 25 39th Place, www/lbassociation.org.
EXHIBITS
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
Through May 1-Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographers, 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun., LB Creative Group Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5156, www.longbeachcreativegroup.com.
WORKSHOPS
April 29-Interviewing and Onboarding for Nonprofits (Virtual), 10 a.m.-noon, $50, $25 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
May 6-June 10-Virtual Nonprofit Marketing Certificate (six sessions), 9 a.m.-noon Thurs., $550, $450 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
May 1, 8, 15, 22-Musical Theatre West Get Up and Dance Zoom Class with Christine Negherbon, 11 a.m., Venmo donations accepted, get link at www.musical.org.
May 4-27-Nature Detectives After School Camps, ages 5-9, 7-9, check for details, www.LBParks.org.