As limits on live gatherings are gradually loosening, some events are still online only. Be sure to check with the organization sponsoring an event for details. Send events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
April 23-CSLUB Dance Virtual MFA Thesis Concert, 6 p.m., donations welcome, www.csulb.edu/dance.
April 23-Downtown Long Beach Alliance Virtual Earth Day Taste of Downtown, 6-9 p.m., FaceBook, RSVP to bit.ly/AprilVTOD.
April 29-"FlashPants" cover tribute band outdoors (reservations suggested) , 6-9 p.m., Hotel Maya, 700 Queensway Dr., $150 and up, 562-481-3904.
April 29-May 9-Musical Theatre West Keep the Lights on-demand Concert with David Burnham, $27.50, www.musical.org.
April 29-May 16-International City Theatre Streaming Production of "Slow Food," by Wendy McCleod, $33, www.ictlongbeach.org.
April 30, May 28-Musica Angelica Streaming Concert with Martin Baselbock, 7 p.m., www.musicaangelica.org.
EVENTS
April 22-WomenShelter Tie One Event to End Child Abuse Awareness, tag photos #TieOne2021, www.WSLB.org.
April 22-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Henry IV Part III continued, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 22-Friends of Belmont Shore Earth Day Beach Cleanup, 6 p.m., 54th Place.
April 22-Friends of Los Cerritos Wetlands Zoom Celebration of Earth Day, 7 p.m., RSVP to elizabeth@lcwlandtrust.org.
April 24-E-Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave.
April 24-Housing Long Beach/Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop Up Technical Assistance, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th.
April 24-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
April 24-L.B. Black Health Community Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethany Church, 2250 Clark Ave., www.craftandlight.org/lbblackhealthfair.
April 24-Insides of Artists Written by Outsiders Book Launch and Art Show, noon-6 p.m., Alex's Bar Patio, 2913 E. Anaheim St., RSVP to prpbbooklbc.eventbrite.com.
April 24-Belmont Heights Earth Day Celebration, 1 p.m., Bel. Hts. United Methodist Church, 317 Termino Ave, President@mybelmontheights.org.
April 24-Music Guild presents online Musical Traces concert "Music in Reel Time, 5 p.m., www.themusicguild.org.
April 24-CSLUB Black Alumni Scholarship Gala with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, 6 p.m., http://web.csulb.edu/divisions/students/bsfg/.
April 24-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: Diego Rivera, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
April 24-Musical Theatre West Live Concert with David Burnham (reservations required), 7:30 p.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $75 and up, www.musical.org.
April 25-Starlight on the Bluff Fundraiser Art Show and Festival, 2 p.m. to dusk, Cherry and Ocean.
April 25-Oscars Red Carpet Fundraiser, 4 p.m., Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St., $100, https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5113466.
April 25-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert in North Long Beach (RSVP for details), 4:30 p.m., North Long Beach, www.longbeachcameratasingers.org.
April 28-WomenShelter Denim Day Raise Awareness for Sexual Assault Survivors, all day, tag photos #DenimDay2021.
April 29-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: TBA, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 29-CSULB Kleefeld Gallery Zoom talk on Artist Collaborative People's Kitchen Collective, 5:30 p.m., https://sjsu.zoom.us/web.
April 29-Jewish Women's Philanthropy Virtual Event with author Hallie Ephron, 6:30 p.m., donations welcome, https://events.idonate.com/visions2021.
May 1-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: TBA, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m., Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
HEALTH
April 29-LB Memorial Talk on GI Symptoms (Virtual and in-person), 5:30 p.m., Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., RSVP to 800-MEMORIAL (636-6742).
MEETINGS
April 28-L.B. Young Professionals Social, 4-5 p.m., www.lbchamber.com, click on Events.
April 28-Power Partners USA Business Networking and Golf Lessons, 6 p.m., www.PPUSAGOLF.com.
EXHIBITS
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
Through May 1-Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographers, 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun., LB Creative Group Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5156, www.longbeachcreativegroup.com.
WORKSHOPS
April 22-McCormick L.A. Marketing Zoom Meeting on Marketing for Small Businesses, noon-1 a.m., free, www.McCormickLA.com.
April 29-Interviewing and Onboarding for Nonprofits (Virtual), 10 a.m.-noon, $50, $25 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
