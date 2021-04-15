While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
April 16-Music by Corday and the band, 8-11 p.m., On The Rocks, 5755 E. PCH, www.ontherocksoc.com.
April 17-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: TBA, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
April 17-LB Playhouse Friends and Staff Virtual Cabaret/Fundraiser, 7 p.m., $10, www.lbplayhouse.org.
April 23-CSLUB Dance Virtual MFA Thesis Concert, 6 p.m., donations welcome, www.csulb.edu/dance.
EVENTS
April 15-Bands on the Bay: Evyn Charles., 3-6 p.m., San Pedro Fish Market, 6550 E. Marina Dr., free.
April 15-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Tamburlaine Part 2, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 15-Virtual Orientation for Foster Care and Adoption, 4-5 p.m., www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption.
April 17-VA Community Vaccination Event, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Pre-registration suggested), Dae Hueng Korean Presbyterian Church, 15411 S. Figueroa, Gardena, va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up.
April 17-Parks and Recreation Wetland Warriors Cleanup, 10 a.m.-noon, registration required, 562-570-1749.
April 17-Housing Long Beach/Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop Up Technical Assistance, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Silverardo Park, 1545 W. 31st St.
April 18-One Love Long Beach Cleanup, 10 a.m., Belmont Pier.
April 18-Housing Long Beach/Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop Up Technical Assistance, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Houghton, 6301 Myrtle Ave.
April 18-In-Person Concert with Singer Dewey Ermey, 3 p.m., pre-registration, social distancing required, Grace First Presbyterian Church, eventbrite.com.
April 18-Camerata Singers Front Porch Concert, 4:30 p.m., RSVP to https.longcameratasingers.org,free, donations accepted.
April 21-Bands on the Bay: Hollywood Blonde, 3-6 p.m., San Pedro Fish Market, 6550 E. Marina Dr.
April 21- Nat'l. Crime Victims Rights Week Candlelight Vigil, 7 p.m., Grant A.M.E. Church, 1129 Alamitos Ave.
April 22-Friends of Belmont Shore Earth Day Cleanup, 6 p.m., 54 Place.
April 24-E-Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave.
April 24-Housing Long Beach/Emergency Rental Assistance Program Pop Up Technical Assistance, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th.
April 24-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
April 24-Musical Theatre West Live Concert with David Burnham (reservations required), 7:30 p.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $75 and up, www.musical.org.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
April 18-Long Beach Antique Market, 6:30-2 p.m., Veterans Stadium, 4901 E. Conant St., $8 (early bird available), 323-655-5703, www.longbeachantiquemarket.com.
POLITICAL
HEALTH
April 16-L.B. Memorial Med. Center Virtual Meeting Caring for Wounds At Home, noon, RSVP required to 562-933-1650
April 17-LB Memorial Med. Center Understanding Medicare Virtual Meeting, 9:30 a.m., RSVP required to 714-352-1119.
April 21-Lifelong Learning Institute Zoom Talk on Medicare and SSI, noon, www.csulb.edu/olli.
MEETINGS
April 17-LB Public Library Miller Room Zoom Book Club: "The Woman of Troublesome Creek," by Kim Michele Richardson, register at eventbrite.com
EXHIBITS
Through May 1-Long Beach Port in Paintings and Photographers, 1-4 p.m. Sat., Sun., LB Creative Group Gallery, 2221 E. Broadway, 562-400-5156, www.longbeachcreativegroup.com.
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
April 22-McCormick L.A. Marketing Zoom Meeting on Marketing for Small Businesses, noon-1 a.m., free, www.McCormickLA.com.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
April 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.