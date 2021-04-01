While there are limits on the size in-person gatherings, there are no such limits on virtual events. As more events are scheduled, they'll be listed in this virtual calendar. Send your virtual events to editor@gazettes.com.
NIGHT OUT
April 3-Gregorio Luke Zoom Lecture: Plight of Immigrants, 6 p.m., $7.50, www.eventbrite.com.
April 3-YouTube David Benoit Streaming Concert on YouTube Live, 7 p.m., $25-$40, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 10-P3 Theater Presents Virtual Funny Bonz Comedy Show, 4, 7 p.m., $29.95, www.P3Theatre.biz/FunnyBonz.
EVENTS
April 1-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Tamburlaine Part 1, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 7-Lecture on Threat to Green Turtles (RSVP required for on-person), 6 p.m., Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, free, also available online, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
April 7-LBSU Art Gallery Virtual Talk: "Earthly Matters: Artist Neha Choksi and Curator Kristina Newhouse, 6 p.m., bit.ly.EarthlyMattters_artistalk.
April 8-Shakespeare and Friends Aloud on Zoom: Tamburlaine Part 2, 4 p.m., web.zoom.us/registration required, www.carpenterarts.org.
April 10-Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., EDCO, 2755 California Ave., Signal Hill.
April 11-Virtual Community Observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, 2-3 p.m., https://alpertjcc.org/event/yomhashoah2021.
Ongoing-WOW (Walk on Wednesdays), 7:30 a.m. Wed., Chase Bank, 5200 E. Second St.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Seal and Sea Lion Encounter, 11:15 a.m. Wed., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Sea Otter Encounter, 2 p.m. Thurs., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Northern Pacific Gallery, 1:30 p.m., Sat., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org
Ongoing-Aquarium of the Pacific Virtual Tour of Tropical Pacific Gallery, 12:45 p.m., Sun., $10 per household, www.aquariumofpacific.org.
TASTINGS
RUMMAGE
POLITICAL
April 1-Arguments for and Against Senate Bill 9, www.shorefriends.org.
HEALTH
Through April 8-Bereavement Support Group on Zoom hosted by St. Bartholomew Church, 6-7:30 p.m. Thurs., 562-438-3826 or email SrMPTubick@la-archdiocese.org.
MEETINGS
April 8-Virtual Meeting on ImmoCaption: Captions on Phones, hosted by Hearing Loss Association, 6:30 p.m., RSVP for link to gail7go@gmail.com.
EXHIBITS
Through April 8-Women Art Now Virtual Show, Instagram @LBCCartgallery1.
April 10-Republican Women With Orange County GOP Executive Director, Randall Avila, 9:30 a.m., The Grand, 4101 E. Willow St., $35, $30 for members, includes breakfast, 562-433-8996, www.longbeachrepublicanwomen.
Through April 30-LBUS Kleefeld Contemporary Museum: "Uncertain Allies" by Neha Choksi virtual solo show, www.nehachoksi.com
WORKSHOPS
March 30-Talent Management Reimagined for Nonprofits on Zoom, 11 a.m., $50, $25 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
April 1-Virtual Implicit Bias Workshop for Nonprofits in Spanish, 9 a.m.-noon, $120, $90 for members, www.tnpsocal.org.
April 1, 8, 15-Chamber Seminar on Small Business Recovery from the Pandemic, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $10, free for members, www.lbchamber.com/events.
CLASSES
CHILDREN
April 1, 15-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages fourth and fifth grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
April 5-9-Parks and Recreation In-Person Camps ages 5-12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $30 and up, www/://longbeach.gov/park/news/spring-break-2021
April 13-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages K-First Grade, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
March 31, April 14-El Dorado Nature Center After School Camps, ages second and third grades, $80, www.longbeach.gov/park.
Through March 31-Aquarium Online Academy Classes for kids (Pre-K to 12), 9 a.m., 10 a.m., Mon., Wed., Fri., free, no RSVP required, www.aquariumofpacific.org.